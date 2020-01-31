Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Thursday, January 30, 2020

The numbers for Thursday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Young Sheldon (CBS) 1.0/6 8.60 Station 19 (ABC) 1.0/6 6.08 Last Man Standing (FOX) 0.7/4 3.93 Superstore (NBC) 0.7/4 2.78 Supernatural (The CW) 0.3/2 1.09 8:30 p.m. The Good Place (NBC) (8:30-9:30 p.m.) – F 0.7/4 2.35 The Unicorn (CBS) 0.6/4 5.80 Outmatched (FOX) 0.6/3 2.32 9 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) 1.1/5 5.55 Mom (CBS) 0.7/4 6.01 Deputy (FOX) 0.6/3 3.29 Legacies (The CW) 0.3/2 0.86 9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) 0.6/3 4.64 The Good Place (NBC) – S 0.6/3 2.06 10 p.m. A Million Little Things (ABC) 0.6/3 3.82 Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 0.6/4 3.62 Evil (CBS) – F 0.5/3 3.21

“The Good Place” went out with a minor uptick in this week’s Thursday primetime ratings.

The 1-hour series finale of the NBC comedy scored a solid 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 with 2.35 million viewers. That puts “The Good Place” up a tick from its penultimate episode’s 0.6 rating and 2.12 million viewer audience last week, and also makes it the show’s highest-rated and most-watched outing since its season premiere back in September. A post-finale “Good Place” special also raked in a 0.6 rating with 2.06 million viewers.

Additionally, “Superstore” stayed steady on NBC by matching its 0.7 from a week ago, and “Law & Order: SVU” (0.6) returned from a week off in steady fashion as well.

Elsewhere, it was a down night across for the board for ABC, starting with “Station 19,” which fell from its season premiere’s 1.2 rating last week to a 1.0 this time around. “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.1) similarly dropped three-tenths week-to-week, but remained the night’s no. 1 show in the 18-49 demo, while “A Million Little Things” slipped from a 0.7 to a 0.6.

FOX’s Thursday night lineup also experienced a variety of upticks and downticks this week, as “Last Man Standing” (0.7) and “Outmatched” (0.6) both inched down one-tenth from their last outings, but “Deputy” (0.6) ticked up a tenth. The CW’s “Supernatural” (0.3) and “Legacies” (0.3) each rose one-tenth from their ratings a week ago as well.

On CBS, “Young Sheldon” (1.0), “The Unicorn” (0.6), “Mom” (0.7), and “Carol’s Second Act” (0.6) all returned from a week off with the same ratings as their previous episodes. “Sheldon” also, once again, raked in the largest audience of any of the night’s shows (8.6 million viewers). Meanwhile, the season finale of “Evil” capped off the night for CBS with a 0.5 rating, up one-tenth from its penultimate outing.

Network averages:

ABC CBS FOX NBC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.9/5 0.6/4 0.6/3 0.6/4 0.3/2 Total Viewers (millions) 5.15 5.24 3.21 2.80 0.98

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.