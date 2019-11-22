Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Thursday, November 21, 2019

Note: FOX’s live NFL broadcast may result in greater adjustments than usual for the network in the finals later today.

The numbers for Thursday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Thursday Night Football (FOX) (8-11 p.m.) 2.6/12 9.41 Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) 1.3/7 6.37 Young Sheldon (CBS) 1.0/5 8.33 Superstore (NBC) 0.7/4 2.66 Supernatural (The CW) 0.2/1 1.15 8:30 p.m. The Unicorn (CBS) 0.7/4 5.72 Perfect Harmony (NBC) 0.4/2 1.87 9 p.m. Mom (CBS) 0.8/4 6.02 A Million Little Things (ABC) 0.8/4 4.61 The Good Place (NBC) 0.6/3 2.03 Legacies (The CW) 0.2/1 0.85 9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) 0.6/3 4.89 Will & Grace (NBC) 0.5/3 2.19 10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (NBC) 0.6/3 3.79 Evil (CBS) 0.5/3 3.45 How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) 0.4/2 2.22

“Young Sheldon” experienced an unfortunate ratings hit this week, on an otherwise mostly steady Thursday night for CBS.

At 8 p.m., “Sheldon” kicked off the night for CBS with a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.33 million viewers, down from its season high 1.2 rating and 9.05 million viewers last Thursday. “Mom” similarly slipped from its previous 0.9 to a 0.8 this week, while “The Unicorn” (0.7), “Carol’s Second Act” (0.6), and “Evil” (0.5) all matched their last ratings.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” scored the same 1.3 rating that it did a week ago, making it the night’s highest-rated scripted broadcast yet again. “A Million Little Things” stayed similarly steady, and raked in another 0.8 rating. “How to Get Away with Murder,” however, ticked back down from a 0.5 to a 0.4.

The night brought slightly more mixed results for NBC. “Perfect Harmony” (0.4) and “The Good Place” (0.6) both posted the same ratings that they did last week, while “Superstore” (0.7) and “Law & Order: SVU” (0.6) each ticked down a tenth from their previous episodes. “Will & Grace” was the network’s only show of the night to improve week-to-week, ticking up from a 0.4 to a 0.5.

Elsewhere, the CW’s “Supernatural” (0.2) and “Legacies” (0.2) both fell one-tenth from their last outings. Meanwhile, FOX easily topped the other networks with its broadcast of the Indianapolis vs. Houston “Thursday Night Football” game averaging a 2.6 rating and 9.41 million viewers. Pending updates, that puts “TNF” down quite a bit from the 3.3 rating and 11.65 million viewer audience that last week’s game scored in the preliminary numbers.

Network averages:

FOX ABC CBS NBC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 2.6/12 0.8/4 0.7/4 0.6/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 9.41 4.40 5.31 2.72 1.00

