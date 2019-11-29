Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Thursday, November 28, 2019

Note: NBC’s live NFL broadcast may result in greater adjustments than usual for the network in the finals next week.

The numbers for Thursday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Thursday Night Football (NBC) (8-11 p.m.) 5.1/25 17.68 Young Sheldon (CBS) – R 2.8/13 10.80 The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC) (8-10 p.m.) 0.6/3 2.80 The Masked Singer (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.92 iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 (The CW) (8-10 p.m.) – R 0.1/1 0.52 8:30 p.m. The Unicorn (CBS) – R 1.4/7 6.08 9 p.m. Mom (CBS) – R 0.9/5 4.64 Almost Family (FOX) 0.3/2 1.19 9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act (CBS) – R 0.7/3 3.83 10 p.m. Evil (CBS) – R 0.5/3 2.69 The Goldbergs (ABC) – R 0.3/2 1.57 10:30 p.m. Modern Family (ABC) – R 0.3/1 1.38

Thanksgiving night proved to be a strong outing for the NFL.

NBC had the honor of broadcasting the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game which held sway across the night. The game received a 5.1 rating in adults 18-49 while drawing an average of 17.68 million viewers, easily outpacing not only the rest of night’s programming, but also the 2.6 of the Indianapolis vs. Houston game at the top of last week.

CBS, pending adjustments, had a strong night as well, with reruns of “Young Sheldon” at 2.8, “The Unicorn” at 1.4, “Mom” at 0.9, “Carol’s Second Act” at 0.7, and “Evil” at 0.5. While this did not make it competitive with NBC’s ratings, it was more than enough for the network to far outshine the other three.

On ABC, “The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: Magical Holiday Celebration” rated a 0.6 in the demo, attracting an average of 2.80 million viewers. This was just a tick down from the 0.7 the program received last year. FOX, on the other hand, aired a new episode of “Almost Family” at 0.3, which represented a decline from its already-low 0.4 on Wednesday.

The rest of the night’s broadcasts consisted entirely of repeats.

Network averages:

NBC CBS ABC FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 5.1/25 1.3/6 0.4/2 0.4/2 0.1/1 Total Viewers (millions) 17.68 5.61 2.14 1.55 0.52

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.