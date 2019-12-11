Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The numbers for Tuesday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Masked Singer (FOX) 1.6/8 5.76 Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (NBC) – P 1.2/6 6.81 The Conners (ABC) 1.0/5 5.70 NCIS (CBS) – R 0.6/3 7.40 The Flash (The CW) 0.6/4 1.71 8:30 p.m. Bless This Mess (ABC) 0.6/3 3.61 9 p.m. The Voice (NBC) 1.2/6 8.27 The Moodys (FOX) 0.6/3 2.23 FBI (CBS) – R 0.5/3 6.10 mixed-ish (ABC) 0.5/3 2.94 Crisis Aftermath (The CW) – S 0.2/1 0.73 9:30 p.m. black-ish (ABC) 0.6/3 2.99 The Moodys (FOX) – F 0.4/2 1.62 10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) – R 0.5/3 4.72 Making It (NBC) 0.5/3 3.09 Emergence (ABC) 0.4/2 2.74

It was an up and down night for ABC in the Tuesday primetime ratings, as its usual primetime lineup returned from a week off.

“The Conners” kicked the night off for the network with a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49, down two-tenths from the 1.2 rating its previous episode scored 2 weeks ago. “Bless This Mess” (0.6) and “mixed-ish” (0.5) were similarly down a tenth from their last outings, while “black-ish” (0.6) managed a one-tenth uptick. “Emergence” held steady with another 0.4.

Elsewhere, FOX topped the night’s 18-49 rankings with a special Tuesday edition of “The Masked Singer,” which scored a 1.6 rating, two-tenths below the 1.8 that it scored last Wednesday. It was followed by the final 2 episodes of “The Moodys,” which posted 0.6 and 0.4 ratings throughout the 9 p.m. hour, up a bit from the 0.3s that its previous 2 installments scored Monday night.

On NBC, the premiere of “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” raked in a solid 1.2 rating with 6.81 million viewers. “The Voice” grabbed a 1.2 as well, up from its 1.0 last Tuesday, and generated the largest audience of the night (8.27 million). At 10 p.m., “Making It” stayed even with yet another 0.5.

Meanwhile, the CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event continued with last night’s “The Flash” scoring a 0.6 rating and 1.71 million viewers, on par with the crossover’s previous installment this week. Another new episode of “Crisis Aftermath” followed it with a 0.2.

Network averages:

NBC FOX ABC CBS CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.0/5 1.0/5 0.6/3 0.5/3 0.4/2 Total Viewers (millions) 6.05 3.84 3.46 6.07 1.22

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.