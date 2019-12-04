Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The numbers for Tuesday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC) – R 1.1/6 5.30 Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special (ABC) – S 0.8/5 6.29 The Resident (FOX) 0.8/4 4.24 NCIS (CBS) – R 0.7/4 7.11 The Flash (The CW) 0.5/3 1.33 8:30 p.m. How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (NBC) – S 0.9/5 3.87 9 p.m. The Voice (NBC) 1.0/5 6.39 CMA Country Christmas (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) – S 0.7/3 5.08 Empire (FOX) 0.7/4 2.55 FBI (CBS) – R 0.6/3 5.56 Arrow (The CW) 0.3/2 0.83 10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) – R 0.5/3 4.46 Making It (NBC) 0.5/3 2.66

“The Resident” experienced a nice ratings uptick on an otherwise Tuesday night.

The FOX medical drama ticked up two-tenths from its episode last Tuesday to score a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 this week, tying its current season high in the 18-49 demo, while raking in its largest audience of the season so far (4.24 million viewers). “Empire” similarly rose week-to-week, from its last episode’s 0.6 rating and 2.45 million viewer audience to a 0.7 with 2.55 million viewers.

Despite week-to-week improvements on FOX, it was NBC that topped the night’s primetime ratings. The network’s annual broadcast of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” special kicked the night off for the network, and raked in a 1.1 with 5.3 million viewers – topping any of the night’s other shows in the demo.

At 9 p.m., “The Voice” aired an hour later than usual, and grabbed a 1.0 rating, down from its 1.1 last week. The long-running competition series still posted the night’s largest audience (6.39 million viewers), while “Making It” scored the same 0.5 rating that its season premiere did Monday night.

Elsewhere, it was a night of specials for ABC, starting with “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special” at 8 p.m., which generated a solid 0.8 and 6.29 million viewer audience. The network’s 2-hour “CMA Country Christmas” special averaged a similarly modest 0.7 rating and 5.08 million viewers.

On the CW, “The Flash” managed to tick up from a 0.4 to a 0.5, while “Arrow” maintained its previous 0.3. CBS took the night off.

Network averages:

NBC ABC FOX CBS CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.8/4 0.7/4 0.7/4 0.6/3 0.4/2 Total Viewers (millions) 4.55 5.49 3.40 5.71 1.08

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.