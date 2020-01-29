Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. NCIS (CBS) 1.1/6 11.99 Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC) 1.0/5 4.89 The Conners (ABC) 0.9/5 5.32 The Resident (FOX) 0.7/4 3.99 Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye (The CW) – S 0.2/1 0.66 8:30 p.m. Bless This Mess (ABC) 0.6/3 3.40 9 p.m. This is Us (NBC) 1.3/7 6.38 FBI (CBS) 0.9/5 9.19 Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (FOX) 0.6/3 2.18 Mixed-ish (ABC) 0.5/3 2.33 Arrow (The CW) – F 0.3/2 0.72 9:30 p.m. Black-ish (ABC) 0.5/3 2.15 10 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) 0.7/4 6.12 New Amsterdam (NBC) 0.7/4 4.88 Emergence (ABC) – F 0.3/2 1.89

“Arrow” went out in steady fashion Tuesday night.

The series finale of the long-running CW superhero series scored a 0.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demo – matching its penultimate episode’s rating from a week ago – and drew in a 723,000 viewer audience for itself. The series finale aired at 9 p.m., following the network’s “Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye” special, which posted in a 0.2 rating in the 8 p.m hour.

Elsewhere, NBC’s “This is Us” remained Tuesday’s highest-rated primetime broadcast this week, despite ticking down from its 1.4 rating last week to a 1.3 this time around. Rounding out the night for NBC, both “Ellen’s Game of Games” (1.0) and “New Amsterdam” (0.7) stayed even with their previous outings.

CBS’ “FBI” (0.9) and “FBI: Most Wanted” (0.7) both similarly held steady week-to-week, while “NCIS” (1.1) managed to tick up one-tenth from its last episode. The latter series also, once again, raked in the largest audience of any of the night’s broadcasts (11.99 million viewers).

It was a mostly steady night for ABC as well, with “Bless This Mess” (0.6), “Mixed-ish” (0.5), “Black-ish” (0.5), and “Emergence” (0.3) all scoring the same ratings that they did last week. The same could not be said for “The Conners,” which ticked down from its previous 1.0 to a 0.9.

On FOX, “The Resident” (0.7) matched its rating from a week ago, as did “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (0.6).

NBC CBS FOX ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.0/5 0.9/5 0.6/3 0.5/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 5.38 9.10 3.09 2.83 0.69

