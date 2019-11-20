Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Voice (NBC) 1.3/7 8.25 NCIS (CBS) 1.0/5 11.01 The Conners (ABC) 1.0/6 5.65 The Resident (FOX) 0.8/4 3.90 The Flash (The CW) 0.5/3 1.30 8:30 p.m. Bless This Mess (ABC) 0.6/4 3.41 9 p.m. This is Us (NBC) 1.5/7 7.27 FBI (CBS) 0.8/4 8.83 Empire (FOX) 0.7/4 2.66 mixed-ish (ABC) 0.6/3 2.63 Arrow (The CW) 0.2/1 0.74 9:30 p.m. black-ish (ABC) 0.6/3 2.41 10 p.m. New Amsterdam (NBC) 0.8/4 5.51 NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) 0.7/4 6.85 Emergence (ABC) 0.4/3 2.30

NBC maintained its dominance over the Tuesday primetime ratings for the second week in a row.

At 8 p.m., “The Voice” kicked off the night for the network with a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49, matching its rating from a week ago. The fall finale of “This is Us” followed it with a 1.5, up one-tenth from its last episode, and with its largest audience since Oct. 1 (7.27 million viewers). The midseason finale of “New Amsterdam” capped off the night for NBC with a 0.8, also up a tenth from its broadcast last Tuesday.

Combined, the trio of shows gave NBC the highest-rated broadcasts across all three of the night’s primetime hours. Meanwhile, CBS’ “NCIS” remained the night’s most-watched broadcast (11.01 million viewers), despite ticking down a tenth from its 1.1 rating last week to a 1.0 this time around. “FBI” (0.8) and “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.7), however, both rose one-tenth week-to-week.

Elsewhere, ABC’s “The Conners” (1.0), “Bless This Mess” (0.6), and “Mixed-ish” (0.6) all stayed even with their ratings from a week ago. At 9:30 p.m., “Black-ish” managed to tick back up from its previous 0.5 to a 0.6, but the same could not be said for “Emergence,” which returned from a week off with its lowest demo rating (0.4) and smallest audience (2.3 million viewers) of the season so far.

On FOX, “The Resident” climbed up from its last outing’s 0.7 to its first 0.8 rating since its season premiere, and “Empire” held steady with another 0.7. The CW’s “Arrow” returned from a week off with the same 0.2 as its last outing, while “The Flash” (0.5) returned up a tenth from its previous episode.

NBC CBS FOX ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.2/6 0.8/4 0.7/4 0.6/3 0.4/2 Total Viewers (millions) 7.01 8.90 3.28 3.12 1.02

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

