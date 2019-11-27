Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The numbers for Tuesday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. NCIS (CBS) 1.1/6 10.99 The Voice (NBC) 1.1/6 7.84 The Conners (ABC) 1.1/6 5.76 The Resident (FOX) 0.6/3 3.52 The Flash (The CW) 0.4/2 1.20 8:30 p.m. Bless This Mess (ABC) 0.7/4 3.58 9 p.m. FBI (CBS) 0.9/5 8.84 Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry (NBC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.8/4 7.01 mixed-ish (ABC) 0.6/3 2.75 Empire (FOX) 0.6/3 2.46 Arrow (The CW) 0.3/1 0.79 9:30 p.m. black-ish (ABC) 0.5/3 2.57 10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) 0.8/5 6.85 Emergence (ABC) 0.4/3 2.32

There was a three-way tie for the adults 18-49 win in this week’s Tuesday primetime ratings.

On CBS, “NCIS” scored a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, up one-tenth from its 1.0 rating last Tuesday, and raked in the night’s largest audience (10.99 million viewers) yet again. Following “NCIS,” “FBI” (0.9) similarly ticked up a tenth from its last outing, as did “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.8). Combined, the three shows gave CBS the night’s overall total viewer and demo wins over the other networks.

ABC’s “The Conners” rose one-tenth from its previous episode’s 1.0 rating to a 1.1 this time around, tying “NCIS” in the demo. At 8:30 p.m., “Bless This Mess” (0.7) managed to tick up a tenth week-to-week as well, while “mixed-ish” (0.6) and “Emergence” (0.4) both stayed even. Unfortunately, the same could not be said for “black-ish,” which slipped from a 0.6 to a 0.5 this week.

Elsewhere, NBC’s “The Voice” scored the same 1.1 rating as “The Conners” and “NCIS,” but unlike those two shows, is down two-tenths from its 1.3 rating last Tuesday. With “This is Us” and “New Amsterdam” on hiatus now too, “The Voice” was followed by NBC’s 2-hour “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry” special, which averaged a solid 0.8 rating and 7.01 million viewer audience.

It was a down night for FOX as well, with “The Resident” (0.6) dropping two-tenths from its rating last week, and “Empire” (0.6) ticking down one-tenth. Capping off the night, the CW’s “The Flash” slipped from a 0.5 to a 0.4, while “Arrow” went the other way, climbing up from a 0.2 to a 0.3.

Network averages:

CBS NBC ABC FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.0/5 0.9/5 0.6/3 0.6/3 0.3/2 Total Viewers (millions) 8.89 7.29 3.22 2.99 0.99

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.