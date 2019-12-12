Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The numbers for Wednesday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Masked Singer (FOX) 1.9/10 6.85 Survivor (CBS) 1.2/6 6.81 Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (NBC) 1.0/5 6.00 The Goldbergs (ABC) 0.8/4 3.97 Riverdale (The CW) 0.2/1 0.75 8:30 p.m. Schooled (ABC) 0.6/3 3.02 9 p.m. Modern Family (ABC) 0.9/5 4.25 SEAL Team (CBS) 0.7/4 5.82 Making It (NBC) 0.6/3 2.85 Almost Family (FOX) 0.6/4 2.21 Nancy Drew (The CW) 0.2/1 0.75 9:30 p.m. Single Parents (ABC) 0.6/4 3.06 10 p.m. S.W.A.T. (CBS) 0.6/3 4.80 Stumptown (ABC) 0.5/3 3.12 Making It (NBC) – F 0.5/3 2.14

It was another solid Wednesday night for “Survivor.”

The CBS reality-competition series placed second in the night’s demo rankings, with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, matching its rating from a week ago. Its lead-out, “SEAL Team” (0.7), similarly stayed even week-to-week, while “S.W.A.T.” (0.6) returned from a week off, down one-tenth from its last episode.

Elsewhere, FOX’s “The Masked Singer” stayed above the night’s other primetime shows with a 1.9 rating, up from both its 1.8 rating last Wednesday and the 1.6 that its special Tuesday edition scored this week. A new episode of “Almost Family” followed “Masked Singer” with a 0.6 rating – making it the freshman drama’s highest-rated outing since Oct. 16.

At 8 p.m., the second installment of NBC’s “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” raked in a 1.0 rating and 6 million viewer audience for itself, down just a bit from the 1.2 rating and 6.84 million viewers that its premiere scored Tuesday night. NBC’s night was capped off by the final 2 episodes of “Making It’s” second season, with the show’s 9 p.m. episode scoring a season-high 0.6 rating and the 10 p.m. season finale grabbing a 0.5.

On ABC, “The Goldbergs” (0.8), “Schooled” (0.6), “Modern Family” (0.9), “Single Parents” (0.6), and “Stumptown” (0.5) all posted the same ratings as their last outings. The CW also took a night off from its “Crisis on Infinite Earths” DC crossover special, and aired new episodes of “Riverdale” (0.2) and “Nancy Drew” (0.2) instead, both of which stayed even with their episodes from last week.

Network averages:

FOX CBS NBC ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.3/7 0.8/4 0.7/4 0.7/4 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 4.53 5.81 3.66 3.42 0.75

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.