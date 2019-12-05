Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The numbers for Wednesday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Masked Singer (FOX) 1.8/9 6.51 Survivor (CBS) 1.2/6 6.86 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) – S 1.1/6 6.89 The Goldbergs (ABC) 0.8/5 4.08 Riverdale (The CW) 0.2/1 0.70 8:30 p.m. Schooled (ABC) 0.6/3 3.11 9 p.m. Modern Family (ABC) 0.9/5 3.79 The Moodys (FOX) – P 0.8/4 3.29 SEAL Team (CBS) 0.7/4 5.43 Nancy Drew (The CW) 0.2/1 0.69 9:30 p.m. Single Parents (ABC) 0.6/3 2.58 The Moodys (FOX) 0.6/3 2.39 10 p.m. S.W.A.T. (CBS) – R 0.5/3 4.20 Stumptown (ABC) 0.5/3 2.92 Making It (NBC) 0.5/3 2.83

After taking last week off, “The Masked Singer” unsurprisingly returned to the top of the Wednesday primetime ratings.

The FOX reality-competition series topped all of the night’s shows in the adults 18-49 demo with a 1.8 rating, down just a tenth from its last outing, and raked in a 6.51 million viewer audience for itself. It was followed by the premiere of the network’s holiday-set comedy, “The Moodys,” which averaged a 0.7 rating and 2.84 million viewers across its first 2 episodes. While those numbers aren’t particularly impressive, they are enough to put “The Moodys” ahead of “Almost Family’s” performance in the same time slot this fall.

CBS’ “Survivor” placed second in the night among adults 18-49 with a 1.2 rating, back up one-tenth from its 1.1 a week ago. “SEAL Team” followed it with a 0.7, down from its 0.8 last week.

Elsewhere, ABC’s “The Goldbergs” (0.8) and “Schooled” (0.6) both returned with new season lows in the 18-49 demo. “Modern Family” (0.9), however, returned steady with its previous episode, as did “Single Parents” (0.6) and “Stumptown” (0.5). The CW’s “Riverdale” (0.2) and “Nancy Drew” (0.2) similarly returned even with their most recent outings.

Rounding out the night, NBC generated a 1.1 rating and 6.89 million viewers from its annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special, down a bit from the 1.3 and 8.4 million viewer audience that the special scored last year. At 10 p.m., “Making It” grabbed its third straight 0.5 rating, and posted its largest audience (2.83 million) of the week so far.

Network averages:

FOX NBC CBS ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.2/6 0.9/5 0.8/4 0.6/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 4.67 5.53 5.50 3.23 0.69

