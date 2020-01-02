Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

The numbers for Wednesday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Goldbergs (ABC) – R 0.6/3 2.97 Chicago Fire (NBC) – R 0.4/2 3.70 Flirty Dancing (FOX) 0.4/2 1.81 Evil (CBS) – R 0.3/1 2.18 Riverdale (The CW) – R 0.1/0 0.50 8:30 p.m. Schooled (ABC) – R 0.5/2 2.16 9 p.m. Chicago Med (NBC) – R 0.5/2 4.12 Modern Family (ABC) – R 0.4/2 1.99 Evil (CBS) – R 0.3/1 1.94 Almost Family (FOX) 0.3/2 1.07 Nancy Drew (The CW) – R 0.1/0 0.50 9:30 p.m. Single Parents (ABC) – R 0.4/2 1.58 10 p.m. Chicago P.D. (NBC) – R 0.5/3 4.43 Stumptown (ABC) – R 0.3/1 1.31 Evil (CBS) – R 0.2/1 1.74

“Flirty Dancing” experienced an unfortunate ratings decline in its Wednesday night debut.

One of the night’s only original broadcasts, the FOX unscripted series posted only a 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, with a 1.81 million viewer audience. That puts “Flirty Dancing” down six-tenths from the 1.0 rating that its premiere episode scored this past Sunday, which had benefitted from a late-afternoon NFL lead-in.

At 9 p.m., a new episode of “Almost Family” followed “Flirty Dancing” with a 0.3 rating – tying its previous season low in the demo. The two FOX shows were the night’s only original broadcasts, with every other network airing only repeats.

Despite FOX facing zero original competition in the primetime hours though, it was ABC’s 8 p.m. “Goldbergs” rerun that scored the night’s highest adults 18-49 rating (0.6) and NBC’s 10 p.m. “Chicago P.D.” rerun that raked in the night’s largest audience (4.43 million viewers).

Network averages:

NBC ABC CBS FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.4/2 0.4/2 0.3/1 0.3/2 0.1/0 Total Viewers (millions) 4.08 1.89 1.95 1.44 0.50

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.