Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Chicago Med (NBC) 1.1/5 8.37 The Goldbergs (ABC) 0.8/5 4.05 Undercover Boss (CBS) 0.7/3 4.44 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX) – R 0.4/2 2.14 Riverdale (The CW) 0.2/1 0.82 8:30 p.m. Schooled (ABC) 0.7/4 2.98 9 p.m. Chicago Fire (NBC) 1.1/5 8.13 Modern Family (ABC) 0.8/4 3.51 Criminal Minds (CBS) 0.7/3 4.46 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.86 Nancy Drew (The CW) 0.1/1 0.55 9:30 p.m. Single Parents (ABC) 0.6/3 2.49 10 p.m. Chicago P.D. (NBC) 1.0/5 6.93 S.W.A.T. (CBS) 0.5/3 3.42 Stumptown (ABC) 0.4/3 2.38

NBC maintained its dominance over the Wednesday primetime ratings this week.

“Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” tied for the night’s no. 1 spot in the adults 18-49 demo with matching 1.1 ratings, while “Chicago P.D.” won the night’s 10 p.m. hour with a 1.0 rating and a 6.93 million viewer audience. All three “Chicago” shows were down a tenth from their ratings a week ago, but they still carried NBC to a dominant win over the other networks in both the adults 18-49 demo and in total viewers, with “Med” raking in the night’s single largest audience (8.37 million viewers).

Elsewhere, ABC’s “The Goldbergs” (0.8) and “Schooled” (0.7) both managed to tick up one-tenth from their ratings last Wednesday. The same could not be said for “Modern Family,” which slipped from a 0.9 to a 0.8. It was ABC’s only program of the night to take a week-to-week hit though, as both “Single Parents” (0.6) and “Stumptown” (0.4) stayed even with their last episodes.

On CBS, “Criminal Minds” maintained a 0.7 rating for the third week in a row, as did “Undercover Boss.” “S.W.A.T.,” however, failed to stay as steady, and ticked down from a 0.6 to a 0.5.

The CW’s “Riverdale” returned from its winter break with a 0.2, while “Nancy Drew” matched its 0.1 rating from last week. Rounding things out, FOX took the night off, and aired only reruns of the first two episodes of “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

NBC CBS ABC FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.0/5 0.6/3 0.6/3 0.4/2 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 7.81 4.10 2.97 2.00 0.69

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

