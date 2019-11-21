Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The numbers for Wednesday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. The Masked Singer (FOX) 1.9/9 6.67 Chicago Med (NBC) 1.2/6 8.39 Survivor (CBS) 1.2/6 6.65 The Goldbergs (ABC) 0.9/5 4.12 Riverdale (The CW) 0.2/1 0.76 8:30 p.m. Schooled (ABC) 0.7/3 3.17 9 p.m. Chicago Fire (NBC) 1.2/6 8.31 Modern Family (ABC) 0.9/5 3.93 SEAL Team (CBS) 0.7/3 4.66 Almost Family (FOX) 0.5/3 1.88 Nancy Drew (The CW) 0.2/1 0.75 9:30 p.m. Single Parents (ABC) 0.6/3 2.61 10 p.m. Chicago P.D. (NBC) 1.1/6 6.96 S.W.A.T. (CBS) 0.5/3 3.74 Stumptown (ABC) 0.5/3 2.62

“The Masked Singer” returned to the top of the Wednesday primetime ratings, after hitting series lows last week.

The FOX reality-competition series led the night with a 1.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 6.67 million viewers, back up from the 1.6 rating and 5.58 million viewer audience it scored last Wednesday. Meanwhile, its lead-out, “Almost Family,” grabbed the same 0.5 as its last episode.

Elsewhere, NBC’s “Chicago Med” (1.2), “Chicago Fire” (1.2), and “Chicago P.D.” (1.1) all ticked up one-tenth from their ratings a week ago. The trio of shows also scored the three largest audiences of the night, with “Fire” raking in its best audience of the season so far (8.31 million viewers).

CBS’ “Survivor” managed to climb up from its 1.1 last week to a 1.2 this time around as well, while “SEAL Team” (0.7) returned from a week off, up one-tenth from its last outing. Capping off the night for the network, “S.W.A.T.” held steady with another 0.5.

ABC’s Wednesday night comedies returned from a week off in overwhelmingly steady fashion, as “The Goldbergs” (0.9), “Schooled” (0.7), “Modern Family” (0.9), “Single Parents” (0.6), and “Stumptown” (0.5) all matched their previous ratings.

On the CW, “Nancy Drew” (0.2) stayed even week-to-week, but the same could not be said for “Riverdale,” which slipped from a 0.3 to a 0.2.

Network averages:

NBC FOX CBS ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 1.2/6 1.2/6 0.8/4 0.7/4 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 7.89 4.28 5.02 3.18 0.76

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.