Broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

The numbers for Wednesday:

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (ABC) – S 1.2/6 5.52 Survivor (CBS) 1.1/6 6.47 Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC) 0.7/4 4.01 The Masked Singer (FOX) – R 0.6/3 2.77 iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 (The CW) – R 0.2/1 0.83 9 p.m. Saturday Night Live (NBC) – R 0.9/5 3.41 SEAL Team (CBS) 0.8/4 5.81 Modern Family (ABC) – R 0.6/4 2.86 Almost Family (FOX) 0.4/2 1.37 9:30 p.m. Modern Family (ABC) 0.5/3 2.35 10 p.m. S.W.A.T. (CBS) 0.7/4 5.21 Stumptown (ABC) – R 0.4/2 2.11

On the night before Thanksgiving, the highest-performing broadcast was, appropriately, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

ABC’s airing of the annual holiday special scored a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, with an average of 5.52 million viewers. This was down noticeably from the show’s 1.5 performance last year, which itself was down from the 1.7 of the year before. In its wake, ABC aired back-to-back reruns of “Modern Family” at 0.6 and 0.5, respectively, and polished off the night with a rerun of “Stumptown” at 0.4.

Despite ABC having the top broadcast, CBS had the stronger average overall. The network’s opening hand featured “Survivor” at 1.1 with 6.47 million viewers, down slightly from the 1.2 the reality series rose to last week. “SEAL Team” was next, rising from 0.7 to 0.8, while “S.W.A.T.” shot all the way up from 0.5 to 0.7.

Elsewhere, NBC aired the first new episode of “Ellen’s Game of Games” since April, which posted a 0.7 with 4.01 million viewers, falling far behind the 1.1 with 5.25 million viewers of its last airing. This was followed by a “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving collection at 0.9.

FOX was a bit removed from the competition this week, with a rerun of “The Masked Singer” at 0.6. Its sole other broadcast was “Almost Family,” which continued to struggle, falling behind last week’s 0.5 to 0.4. The CW largely took the night off, with a rebroadcast of the first night of the “iHeartRadio Music Festival” eating up most of its airtime and posting a 0.2.

Network averages:

CBS ABC NBC FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.9/4 0.8/4 0.8/4 0.5/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 5.83 3.67 3.61 2.07 0.83

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.