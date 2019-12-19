Wednesday’s cable ratings were dominated by live news coverage of Congress’ vote on the impeachment of President Trump.

CNN’s special coverage of the vote scored the top 2 spots in Wednesday’s cable chart with 0.8 and 0.6 ratings in the adults 18-49 demo. Fox News’ “Hannity” placed third in the chart with a 0.6 of its own. In total, CNN had 7 of the day’s 25 highest-rated cable broadcasts, while Fox News had 6 and MSNBC had 3.

Outside of the day’s eventful news coverage, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” took a small hit week-to-week, falling from its previous episode’s 0.4 rating to a 0.3 this time around. With part one of its three-part reunion special, “Real Housewives of Orange County” scored a 0.3 as well, with 930,000 viewers.

Elsewhere, VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” (0.3) held steady with its last episode. Meanwhile, ESPN’s broadcasts of the Boston vs. Dallas and Miami vs. Philadelphia NBA games both landed in the top 25 chart with matching 0.4 ratings.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 9:00 PM 3,340 0.8 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 8:00 PM 2,838 0.6 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 5,001 0.6 CUOMO PRIME TIME CNN 9:32 PM 2,747 0.6 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 5,032 0.6 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 4,067 0.5 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 4,359 0.5 NBA REGULAR SEASON – BOSTON/DALLAS ESPN 9:37 PM 1,165 0.4 CNN TONIGHT CNN 10:00 PM 2,031 0.4 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES MSNBC 8:10 PM 3,395 0.4 CHALLENGE: WOW2 REUNION P1 MTV 9:00 PM 642 0.4 NBA REGULAR SEASON – MIAMI/PHILADELPHIA ESPN 7:13 PM 1,069 0.4 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 7:00 PM 1,826 0.4 LAST WORD WITH L. ODONNELL MSNBC 10:00 PM 3,140 0.4 CHALLENGE: WOW2 REUNION P2 MTV 10:01 PM 541 0.3 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ BRAVO 8:00 PM 948 0.3 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC BRAVO 10:00 PM 930 0.3 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 3,072 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:06 AM 733 0.3 FOX NEWS AT NIGHT FOX NEWS 11:00 PM 2,401 0.3 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,717 0.3 ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,379 0.3 ANDERSON COOPER 360 CNN 11:00 PM 1,377 0.3 BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO VH1 8:00 PM 587 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 6:00 PM 1,524 0.3

Source: The Nielsen Company.