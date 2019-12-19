Wednesday’s cable ratings were dominated by live news coverage of Congress’ vote on the impeachment of President Trump.
CNN’s special coverage of the vote scored the top 2 spots in Wednesday’s cable chart with 0.8 and 0.6 ratings in the adults 18-49 demo. Fox News’ “Hannity” placed third in the chart with a 0.6 of its own. In total, CNN had 7 of the day’s 25 highest-rated cable broadcasts, while Fox News had 6 and MSNBC had 3.
Outside of the day’s eventful news coverage, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” took a small hit week-to-week, falling from its previous episode’s 0.4 rating to a 0.3 this time around. With part one of its three-part reunion special, “Real Housewives of Orange County” scored a 0.3 as well, with 930,000 viewers.
Elsewhere, VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” (0.3) held steady with its last episode. Meanwhile, ESPN’s broadcasts of the Boston vs. Dallas and Miami vs. Philadelphia NBA games both landed in the top 25 chart with matching 0.4 ratings.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|9:00 PM
|3,340
|0.8
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|8:00 PM
|2,838
|0.6
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|5,001
|0.6
|CUOMO PRIME TIME
|CNN
|9:32 PM
|2,747
|0.6
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|5,032
|0.6
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|4,067
|0.5
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|4,359
|0.5
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – BOSTON/DALLAS
|ESPN
|9:37 PM
|1,165
|0.4
|CNN TONIGHT
|CNN
|10:00 PM
|2,031
|0.4
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES
|MSNBC
|8:10 PM
|3,395
|0.4
|CHALLENGE: WOW2 REUNION P1
|MTV
|9:00 PM
|642
|0.4
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – MIAMI/PHILADELPHIA
|ESPN
|7:13 PM
|1,069
|0.4
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|7:00 PM
|1,826
|0.4
|LAST WORD WITH L. ODONNELL
|MSNBC
|10:00 PM
|3,140
|0.4
|CHALLENGE: WOW2 REUNION P2
|MTV
|10:01 PM
|541
|0.3
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|948
|0.3
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC
|BRAVO
|10:00 PM
|930
|0.3
|THE STORY
|FOX NEWS
|7:00 PM
|3,072
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:06 AM
|733
|0.3
|FOX NEWS AT NIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|11:00 PM
|2,401
|0.3
|SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,717
|0.3
|ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,379
|0.3
|ANDERSON COOPER 360
|CNN
|11:00 PM
|1,377
|0.3
|BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|587
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|6:00 PM
|1,524
|0.3
Source: The Nielsen Company.