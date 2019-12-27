A live sports broadcast and a classic holiday movie were the winners of the Wednesday cable ratings this week.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Boston vs. Toronto NBA game topped the day’s chart with a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 3.32 million viewers. Meanwhile, the network’s broadcasts of the later Clippers vs. Lakers (0.7, 1.77 million) and New Orleans vs. Denver (0.7, 1.71 million) games landed a little lower in the chart.

Similar to its dominance over the Tuesday cable chart, TBS’ annual “24 Hours of ‘A Christmas Story'” marathon maintained a major presence over the chart, claiming 6 of the day’s top 25 spots. The network’s 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 8 a.m. broadcasts of the film were the highest-rated of the day, scoring 1.0 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
NBA REGULAR SEASON – BOSTON/TORONTO ESPN 12:12 PM 3,324 1.2
24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 10:00 AM 2,580 1.0
24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 12:00 PM 2,242 0.8
24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 8:00 AM 2,008 0.8
NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA CLIPPERS/LA LAKERS ESPN 8:00 PM 1,772 0.7
NBA REGULAR SEASON – NEW ORLEANS/DENVER ESPN 10:39 PM 1,705 0.7
24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 11:00 AM 1,825 0.6
24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 2:00 PM 1,639 0.6
NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 12:00 PM 1,561 0.5
24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 1:00 PM 1,501 0.5
24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 9:00 AM 1,595 0.5
24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 3:00 PM 1,310 0.4
24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 4:00 PM 1,308 0.4
NFL LIVE ESPN 2:34 PM 1,265 0.4
24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 5:00 PM 1,144 0.4
HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE HALLMARK 8:00 PM 3,016 0.4
24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 6:00 PM 1,194 0.4
SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 12:55 AM 886 0.4
24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 7:00 PM 1,030 0.3
24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 7:00 AM 903 0.3
LIVE PD SPECIALS: TOP 40 MOMENTS 2019 (PT2) A&E 10:00 PM 928 0.3
FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 852 0.3
LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 8:00 PM 966 0.3
PEYTONS PLACES ESPN 4:00 PM 764 0.3
HOMICIDE HUNTER LT JOE KE INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 1,247 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016. In his off time he enjoys rewatching old episodes of Game of Thrones and unironically singing along to ABBA. Every now and then, he even does them at the same time. He lives in Los Angeles.

blog comments powered by Disqus