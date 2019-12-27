A live sports broadcast and a classic holiday movie were the winners of the Wednesday cable ratings this week.
ESPN’s broadcast of the Boston vs. Toronto NBA game topped the day’s chart with a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 3.32 million viewers. Meanwhile, the network’s broadcasts of the later Clippers vs. Lakers (0.7, 1.77 million) and New Orleans vs. Denver (0.7, 1.71 million) games landed a little lower in the chart.
Similar to its dominance over the Tuesday cable chart, TBS’ annual “24 Hours of ‘A Christmas Story'” marathon maintained a major presence over the chart, claiming 6 of the day’s top 25 spots. The network’s 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 8 a.m. broadcasts of the film were the highest-rated of the day, scoring 1.0 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, December 25, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – BOSTON/TORONTO
|ESPN
|12:12 PM
|3,324
|1.2
|24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY
|TBS
|10:00 AM
|2,580
|1.0
|24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY
|TBS
|12:00 PM
|2,242
|0.8
|24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY
|TBS
|8:00 AM
|2,008
|0.8
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA CLIPPERS/LA LAKERS
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|1,772
|0.7
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – NEW ORLEANS/DENVER
|ESPN
|10:39 PM
|1,705
|0.7
|24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY
|TNT
|11:00 AM
|1,825
|0.6
|24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY
|TBS
|2:00 PM
|1,639
|0.6
|NBA COURTSIDE
|ESPN
|12:00 PM
|1,561
|0.5
|24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY
|TNT
|1:00 PM
|1,501
|0.5
|24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY
|TNT
|9:00 AM
|1,595
|0.5
|24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY
|TNT
|3:00 PM
|1,310
|0.4
|24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY
|TBS
|4:00 PM
|1,308
|0.4
|NFL LIVE
|ESPN
|2:34 PM
|1,265
|0.4
|24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY
|TNT
|5:00 PM
|1,144
|0.4
|HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE
|HALLMARK
|8:00 PM
|3,016
|0.4
|24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY
|TBS
|6:00 PM
|1,194
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|12:55 AM
|886
|0.4
|24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY
|TNT
|7:00 PM
|1,030
|0.3
|24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY
|TNT
|7:00 AM
|903
|0.3
|LIVE PD SPECIALS: TOP 40 MOMENTS 2019 (PT2)
|A&E
|10:00 PM
|928
|0.3
|FIRST TAKE
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|852
|0.3
|LIVE PD SPECIALS
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|966
|0.3
|PEYTONS PLACES
|ESPN
|4:00 PM
|764
|0.3
|HOMICIDE HUNTER LT JOE KE
|INVESTIGATION
|9:00 PM
|1,247
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.