A live sports broadcast and a classic holiday movie were the winners of the Wednesday cable ratings this week.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Boston vs. Toronto NBA game topped the day’s chart with a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 3.32 million viewers. Meanwhile, the network’s broadcasts of the later Clippers vs. Lakers (0.7, 1.77 million) and New Orleans vs. Denver (0.7, 1.71 million) games landed a little lower in the chart.

Similar to its dominance over the Tuesday cable chart, TBS’ annual “24 Hours of ‘A Christmas Story'” marathon maintained a major presence over the chart, claiming 6 of the day’s top 25 spots. The network’s 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 8 a.m. broadcasts of the film were the highest-rated of the day, scoring 1.0 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA REGULAR SEASON – BOSTON/TORONTO ESPN 12:12 PM 3,324 1.2 24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 10:00 AM 2,580 1.0 24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 12:00 PM 2,242 0.8 24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 8:00 AM 2,008 0.8 NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA CLIPPERS/LA LAKERS ESPN 8:00 PM 1,772 0.7 NBA REGULAR SEASON – NEW ORLEANS/DENVER ESPN 10:39 PM 1,705 0.7 24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 11:00 AM 1,825 0.6 24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 2:00 PM 1,639 0.6 NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 12:00 PM 1,561 0.5 24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 1:00 PM 1,501 0.5 24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 9:00 AM 1,595 0.5 24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 3:00 PM 1,310 0.4 24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 4:00 PM 1,308 0.4 NFL LIVE ESPN 2:34 PM 1,265 0.4 24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 5:00 PM 1,144 0.4 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE HALLMARK 8:00 PM 3,016 0.4 24 HOURS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS 6:00 PM 1,194 0.4 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 12:55 AM 886 0.4 24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 7:00 PM 1,030 0.3 24HRS OF A CHRISTMS STORY TNT 7:00 AM 903 0.3 LIVE PD SPECIALS: TOP 40 MOMENTS 2019 (PT2) A&E 10:00 PM 928 0.3 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 852 0.3 LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 8:00 PM 966 0.3 PEYTONS PLACES ESPN 4:00 PM 764 0.3 HOMICIDE HUNTER LT JOE KE INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 1,247 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.