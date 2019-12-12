The NBA resumed its position at the top of the Wednesday cable ratings this week.
Replacing the NCAA, last week’s champion, ESPN broadcasted a match between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors for a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49. This was dead-even with last week’s top game, when the Ohio State Buckeyes played the North Carolina Tar Heels on the same network. It was also just enough to keep ahead of the 0.5 of “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” on MTV, where it held the ground it gained previously. Finally, the third slot went to another NBA game, as the New Orleans Pelicans battled the Milwaukee Bucks for yet another 0.5.
Beyond the top 3, “South Park” of Comedy Central remained at the 0.4 it rose to last week, though it dropped from third to fourth place. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo also found itself repeating at 0.4, making it the final show at that rating. Meanwhile, “The Oval” on BET continued at 0.3, as did “All Elite Wrestling” on TNT, “Guy’s Grocery Games” on Food Network, and “Black Ink Crew Chicago” on VH1.
“Forged in Fire” returned to History Channel to post a 0.3 as well, which allowed it remain out in front of “Sistas” as the BET series fell from 0.3 to 0.2. On A&E, “The First 48” put up a 0.2, remaining in the same league as recurring scores from “Alaskan Bush People” on Discovery, “The Great Food Truck Race” on Food Network, and “The Real Housewives of Dallas” on Bravo. Joining them there was “WWE NXT” as it fell from 0.3 to 0.2, along with “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” from TBS as it posted its usual score.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NBA REGULAR SEASON: LA CLIPPERS/TORONTO
|ESPN
|7:14 PM
|1,159
|0.5
|CHALLENGE:WAR OF WORLDS
|MTV
|9:00 PM
|832
|0.5
|NBA REGULAR SEASON: NEW ORLEANS/MILWAUKEE
|ESPN
|9:41 PM
|1,055
|0.5
|SOUTH PARK
|COMEDY
|10:00 PM
|805
|0.4
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|1,014
|0.4
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|4,060
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|4,154
|0.3
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,468
|0.3
|OVAL, THE
|BET
|9:00 PM
|1,028
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:55 PM
|622
|0.3
|ALL ELITE WRESTLING
|TNT
|8:00 PM
|778
|0.3
|GUYS GROCERY GAMES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|808
|0.3
|NBA COURTSIDE
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|642
|0.3
|BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|604
|0.3
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|2,794
|0.3
|FORGED IN FIRE
|HISTORY
|9:00 PM
|994
|0.3
|SISTAS SERIES
|BET
|10:00 PM
|849
|0.2
|THE FIRST 48
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|659
|0.2
|ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,317
|0.2
|FIVE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,437
|0.2
|WWE NXT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|778
|0.2
|GREAT FOOD TRUCK RACE
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|735
|0.2
|FULL FRONTAL W/ SAM BEE
|TBS
|10:30 PM
|635
|0.2
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|613
|0.2
|HOUSE HUNTERS
|HOME
|10:30 PM
|1,130
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.