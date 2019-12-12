The NBA resumed its position at the top of the Wednesday cable ratings this week.

Replacing the NCAA, last week’s champion, ESPN broadcasted a match between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors for a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49. This was dead-even with last week’s top game, when the Ohio State Buckeyes played the North Carolina Tar Heels on the same network. It was also just enough to keep ahead of the 0.5 of “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” on MTV, where it held the ground it gained previously. Finally, the third slot went to another NBA game, as the New Orleans Pelicans battled the Milwaukee Bucks for yet another 0.5.

Beyond the top 3, “South Park” of Comedy Central remained at the 0.4 it rose to last week, though it dropped from third to fourth place. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo also found itself repeating at 0.4, making it the final show at that rating. Meanwhile, “The Oval” on BET continued at 0.3, as did “All Elite Wrestling” on TNT, “Guy’s Grocery Games” on Food Network, and “Black Ink Crew Chicago” on VH1.

“Forged in Fire” returned to History Channel to post a 0.3 as well, which allowed it remain out in front of “Sistas” as the BET series fell from 0.3 to 0.2. On A&E, “The First 48” put up a 0.2, remaining in the same league as recurring scores from “Alaskan Bush People” on Discovery, “The Great Food Truck Race” on Food Network, and “The Real Housewives of Dallas” on Bravo. Joining them there was “WWE NXT” as it fell from 0.3 to 0.2, along with “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” from TBS as it posted its usual score.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA REGULAR SEASON: LA CLIPPERS/TORONTO ESPN 7:14 PM 1,159 0.5 CHALLENGE:WAR OF WORLDS MTV 9:00 PM 832 0.5 NBA REGULAR SEASON: NEW ORLEANS/MILWAUKEE ESPN 9:41 PM 1,055 0.5 SOUTH PARK COMEDY 10:00 PM 805 0.4 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,014 0.4 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 4,060 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,154 0.3 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,468 0.3 OVAL, THE BET 9:00 PM 1,028 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:55 PM 622 0.3 ALL ELITE WRESTLING TNT 8:00 PM 778 0.3 GUYS GROCERY GAMES FOOD 9:00 PM 808 0.3 NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 7:00 PM 642 0.3 BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO VH1 8:00 PM 604 0.3 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,794 0.3 FORGED IN FIRE HISTORY 9:00 PM 994 0.3 SISTAS SERIES BET 10:00 PM 849 0.2 THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 659 0.2 ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,317 0.2 FIVE, THE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,437 0.2 WWE NXT USA 8:00 PM 778 0.2 GREAT FOOD TRUCK RACE FOOD 10:00 PM 735 0.2 FULL FRONTAL W/ SAM BEE TBS 10:30 PM 635 0.2 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS BRAVO 9:00 PM 613 0.2 HOUSE HUNTERS HOME 10:30 PM 1,130 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.