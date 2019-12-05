This week, the top of the Wednesday cable ratings exchanged one basketball league for another.

Instead of the NBA, it was NCAA basketball, as the Ohio State Buckeyes played the North Carolina Tar Heels on ESPN for a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49. This meant that there was a significant drop-off in viewership between it and the previous week’s top game, in which the Los Angeles Lakers faced the New Orleans Pelicans for a 0.9. Meanwhile, in second place, “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” rose from 0.4 to 0.5, allowing it to break through to the chart’s top 3. A notch further down was “South Park” as it recovered from a drop-off last week, rising from 0.3 to bring Comedy Central a 0.4.

Beyond the chart’s uppermost slots, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo was consistent at its seemingly perpetual 0.4. A pair of episodes of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” brought VH1 consecutive 0.3’s, while “Vikings” returned to History with its own pair of episodes at 0.3. The latter show, however, was down from the 0.5 of last season’s premiere. As for the night’s wrestling programming, “All Elite Wrestling” on TNT was steady at 0.3, but “WWE NXT” at USA bounced back from 0.2 to 0.3.

Another series in recovery was “Guy’s Grocery Games” of Food Network, which returned to 0.3 from 0.2. “Sistas” on BET did the same, while Discovery Channel received back-to-back 0.2’s from “Man vs. Bear” and “Alaskan Bush People.” On Bravo, “The Real Housewives of Dallas” put up a 0.2, where “The Oval” on BET landed after falling from 0.3.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: OHIO STATE/NORTH CAROLINA ESPN 9:32 PM 1,537 0.5 CHALLENGE:WAR OF WORLDS 2 MTV 9:00 PM 816 0.5 SOUTH PARK COMEDY 10:00 PM 798 0.4 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,087 0.4 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:35 PM 764 0.3 BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO VH1 9:00 PM 741 0.3 VIKINGS HISTORY 9:00 PM 1,624 0.3 ALL ELITE WRESTLING TNT 8:00 PM 851 0.3 BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO VH1 8:00 PM 724 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,181 0.3 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 3,316 0.3 WWE NXT USA 8:00 PM 845 0.3 LIGA MX PLAYOFFS: SF:MONTERREY VS NECAXA FOX DEPORTES 9:56 PM 657 0.3 VIKINGS HISTORY 10:02 PM 1,397 0.3 GUYS GROCERY GAMES FOOD 9:00 PM 759 0.3 SISTAS SERIES BET 10:00 PM 908 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,852 0.3 MAN VS BEAR DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 924 0.3 ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,361 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: NOTRE DAME/MARYLAND ESPN 7:30 PM 819 0.3 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,430 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 820 0.3 OVAL, THE BET 9:00 PM 948 0.2 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS BRAVO 9:00 PM 673 0.2 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 12:00 PM 1,404 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.