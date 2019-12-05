This week, the top of the Wednesday cable ratings exchanged one basketball league for another.
Instead of the NBA, it was NCAA basketball, as the Ohio State Buckeyes played the North Carolina Tar Heels on ESPN for a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49. This meant that there was a significant drop-off in viewership between it and the previous week’s top game, in which the Los Angeles Lakers faced the New Orleans Pelicans for a 0.9. Meanwhile, in second place, “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” rose from 0.4 to 0.5, allowing it to break through to the chart’s top 3. A notch further down was “South Park” as it recovered from a drop-off last week, rising from 0.3 to bring Comedy Central a 0.4.
Beyond the chart’s uppermost slots, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo was consistent at its seemingly perpetual 0.4. A pair of episodes of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” brought VH1 consecutive 0.3’s, while “Vikings” returned to History with its own pair of episodes at 0.3. The latter show, however, was down from the 0.5 of last season’s premiere. As for the night’s wrestling programming, “All Elite Wrestling” on TNT was steady at 0.3, but “WWE NXT” at USA bounced back from 0.2 to 0.3.
Another series in recovery was “Guy’s Grocery Games” of Food Network, which returned to 0.3 from 0.2. “Sistas” on BET did the same, while Discovery Channel received back-to-back 0.2’s from “Man vs. Bear” and “Alaskan Bush People.” On Bravo, “The Real Housewives of Dallas” put up a 0.2, where “The Oval” on BET landed after falling from 0.3.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, December 4, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: OHIO STATE/NORTH CAROLINA
|ESPN
|9:32 PM
|1,537
|0.5
|CHALLENGE:WAR OF WORLDS 2
|MTV
|9:00 PM
|816
|0.5
|SOUTH PARK
|COMEDY
|10:00 PM
|798
|0.4
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|1,087
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:35 PM
|764
|0.3
|BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO
|VH1
|9:00 PM
|741
|0.3
|VIKINGS
|HISTORY
|9:00 PM
|1,624
|0.3
|ALL ELITE WRESTLING
|TNT
|8:00 PM
|851
|0.3
|BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|724
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|4,181
|0.3
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|3,316
|0.3
|WWE NXT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|845
|0.3
|LIGA MX PLAYOFFS: SF:MONTERREY VS NECAXA
|FOX DEPORTES
|9:56 PM
|657
|0.3
|VIKINGS
|HISTORY
|10:02 PM
|1,397
|0.3
|GUYS GROCERY GAMES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|759
|0.3
|SISTAS SERIES
|BET
|10:00 PM
|908
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,852
|0.3
|MAN VS BEAR
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|924
|0.3
|ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,361
|0.3
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: NOTRE DAME/MARYLAND
|ESPN
|7:30 PM
|819
|0.3
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,430
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|820
|0.3
|OVAL, THE
|BET
|9:00 PM
|948
|0.2
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|673
|0.2
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|12:00 PM
|1,404
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.