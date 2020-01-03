College football continued to dominate the cable ratings this week, as the Rose Bowl easily topped its New Year’s Day cable competition.

ESPN’s broadcast of the game between Oregon and Wisconsin won Wednesday’s cable chart with a 3.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.7 million viewers. However, despite easily beating the rest of the day’s cable shows, the game did come in below the 4.2 rating and 16.18 million viewer audience that last year’s Rose Bowl broadcast scored.

Additionally, ESPN’s broadcast of the Sugar Bowl game between Georgia and Baylor also landed in the night’s top 3 with a 2.7 rating and 9.92 million viewers. Meanwhile, outside of sports, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” returned from a week off with a 0.4 – up one-tenth from its last outing’s 0.3.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, January 1, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating ROSE BOWL ESPN 5:06 PM 15,698 3.8 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 8:47 PM 13,050 3.3 SUGAR BOWL – GEORGIA/BAYLOR ESPN 8:57 PM 9,915 2.7 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 4:55 PM 9,623 2.4 SUGAR BOWL SUST ESPN 12:26 AM 5,774 1.6 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 4:22 PM 5,824 1.4 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 12:38 AM 3,293 1.0 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – MINNESOTA/AUBURN ESPN 12:58 PM 3,985 0.9 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:52 AM 1,715 0.6 THE FIRST 48: CHAIN OF DEATH 405/406 A&E 8:00 PM 1,321 0.4 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,194 0.4 ALASKA PD A&E 10:00 PM 1,258 0.4 AEW: ALL ELITE WRESTLING: DYNAMITE 0013 JACKSONVILLE FL TNT 8:00 PM 967 0.4 CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVE ESPN 10:00 AM 1,026 0.4 NEW YEARS DAY MOVIE: THE ACCOUNTANT TNT 5:35 PM 1,449 0.3 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:00 AM 863 0.3 ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,562 0.3 NEW YEARS DAY MOVIE: WERE THE MILLERS TBS 5:30 PM 779 0.3 PREMIER LEAGUE – MANCHESTER UNITED/ARSENAL NBC SPORTS 2:57 PM 721 0.3 BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO VH1 8:00 PM 583 0.3 PROPERTY BROS: FOREVER HOME HOME 9:02 PM 1,483 0.3 SP HGTV DREAM HOME HOME 8:00 PM 1,329 0.3 AILEEN WUORNOS: MIND OF A INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 1,135 0.3 HOMICIDE HUNTER LT JOE KENDA INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 1,233 0.3 NEW YEARS DAY MOVIE: IDENTITY THIEF TBS 3:00 PM 678 0.3

Source: The Nielsen Company.