College football continued to dominate the cable ratings this week, as the Rose Bowl easily topped its New Year’s Day cable competition.
ESPN’s broadcast of the game between Oregon and Wisconsin won Wednesday’s cable chart with a 3.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.7 million viewers. However, despite easily beating the rest of the day’s cable shows, the game did come in below the 4.2 rating and 16.18 million viewer audience that last year’s Rose Bowl broadcast scored.
Additionally, ESPN’s broadcast of the Sugar Bowl game between Georgia and Baylor also landed in the night’s top 3 with a 2.7 rating and 9.92 million viewers. Meanwhile, outside of sports, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” returned from a week off with a 0.4 – up one-tenth from its last outing’s 0.3.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, January 1, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|ROSE BOWL
|ESPN
|5:06 PM
|15,698
|3.8
|COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO
|ESPN
|8:47 PM
|13,050
|3.3
|SUGAR BOWL – GEORGIA/BAYLOR
|ESPN
|8:57 PM
|9,915
|2.7
|COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO
|ESPN
|4:55 PM
|9,623
|2.4
|SUGAR BOWL SUST
|ESPN
|12:26 AM
|5,774
|1.6
|COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO
|ESPN
|4:22 PM
|5,824
|1.4
|COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO
|ESPN
|12:38 AM
|3,293
|1.0
|COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – MINNESOTA/AUBURN
|ESPN
|12:58 PM
|3,985
|0.9
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:52 AM
|1,715
|0.6
|THE FIRST 48: CHAIN OF DEATH 405/406
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|1,321
|0.4
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|1,194
|0.4
|ALASKA PD
|A&E
|10:00 PM
|1,258
|0.4
|AEW: ALL ELITE WRESTLING: DYNAMITE 0013 JACKSONVILLE FL
|TNT
|8:00 PM
|967
|0.4
|CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVE
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|1,026
|0.4
|NEW YEARS DAY MOVIE: THE ACCOUNTANT
|TNT
|5:35 PM
|1,449
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER MORNING
|ESPN
|2:00 AM
|863
|0.3
|ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,562
|0.3
|NEW YEARS DAY MOVIE: WERE THE MILLERS
|TBS
|5:30 PM
|779
|0.3
|PREMIER LEAGUE – MANCHESTER UNITED/ARSENAL
|NBC SPORTS
|2:57 PM
|721
|0.3
|BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|583
|0.3
|PROPERTY BROS: FOREVER HOME
|HOME
|9:02 PM
|1,483
|0.3
|SP HGTV DREAM HOME
|HOME
|8:00 PM
|1,329
|0.3
|AILEEN WUORNOS: MIND OF A
|INVESTIGATION
|10:00 PM
|1,135
|0.3
|HOMICIDE HUNTER LT JOE KENDA
|INVESTIGATION
|9:00 PM
|1,233
|0.3
|NEW YEARS DAY MOVIE: IDENTITY THIEF
|TBS
|3:00 PM
|678
|0.3
Source: The Nielsen Company.