A live NBA game topped this week’s Wednesday cable ratings.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets NBA game led Wednesday’s cable chart with a 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, and a 1.13 million viewer audience. MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” followed closely behind with a 0.4 of its own, while Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4 as well – down one-tenth from its 0.5 a week ago.

The Discovery Channel’s “Alaskan Bush People” went the opposite way of “Real Housewives,” and managed to tick up from a 0.3 to a 0.4 rating this week. On VH1, “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” held steady with yet another 0.3, and the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” (0.3) also stayed even week-to-week.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA REGULAR SEASON – PORTLAND/HOUSTON ESPN 9:37 PM 1,128 0.4 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 4,469 0.4 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,138 0.4 ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,830 0.4 AEW: ALL ELITE WRESTLING: DYNAMITE 0015 MIAMI FLORIDA TNT 8:00 PM 940 0.4 LIVE PD WED A&E 8:00 PM 1,221 0.4 NBA REGULAR SEASON – BROOKLYN/PHILADELPHIA ESPN 7:11 PM 934 0.3 AMERICAS TOP DOG A&E 9:00 PM 1,160 0.3 BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO VH1 8:00 PM 736 0.3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: I MARRIED A STRANGER LIFETIME 8:00 PM 1,159 0.3 THE OVAL BET 9:00 PM 1,105 0.3 PROPERTY BROS: FOREVER HOME HOME 9:00 PM 1,556 0.3 LIVE PD WED A&E 10:00 PM 999 0.3 LAST WORD WITH L. ODONNELL MSNBC 10:00 PM 3,158 0.3 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:44 PM 3,466 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:58 PM 621 0.3 MY 600-LB LIFE TLC 8:00 PM 1,014 0.3 FORGED IN FIRE HISTORY 9:00 PM 1,095 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,787 0.3 SISTAS SERIES BET 10:00 PM 986 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 899 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,689 0.3 CATFISH: THE TV SHOW MTV 8:00 PM 465 0.3 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,656 0.2 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,157 0.2

