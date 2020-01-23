ESPN kept a steady hold on the no. 1 spot in the Wednesday cable ratings this week.

The network’s broadcast of the Pelicans vs. Spurs NBA game topped the day’s cable chart with a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.36 million viewers. A late-night edition of “SportsCenter” (0.6) and the earlier game between Philadelphia and Toronto (0.5) secured ESPN the chart’s second and third-place spots as well.

After taking a small hit last week, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” managed to tick back up from its previous 0.4 rating to a 0.5 this time around. The Discovery Channel’s “Alaskan Bush People,” however, fell from a 0.4 to a 0.3, while VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” stayed even with the same 0.3 rating as its last outing.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
NBA REGULAR SEASON – SAN ANTONIO/NEW ORLEANS ESPN 9:37 PM 2,357 1.0
SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:02 AM 1,310 0.6
NBA REGULAR SEASON – PHILADELPHIA/TORONTO ESPN 7:13 PM 1,152 0.5
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,256 0.5
TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,734 0.4
HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,246 0.4
SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 735 0.4
AEW: ALL ELITE WRESTLING: DYNAMITE 0016 JERICHO CRUISE TNT 8:00 PM 871 0.4
LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM A&E 8:30 PM 1,238 0.3
RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:43 PM 2,998 0.3
THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,936 0.3
SISTAS SERIES BET 10:00 PM 1,021 0.3
THE OVAL BET 9:00 PM 1,109 0.3
1000-LB SISTERS TLC 10:00 PM 1,204 0.3
ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,548 0.3
LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM A&E 8:00 PM 1,124 0.3
MY 600-LB LIFE TLC 8:00 PM 1,135 0.3
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: ONE NIGHT SPOUSE LIFETIME 8:00 PM 1,065 0.3
THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,111 0.3
PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 881 0.3
BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO VH1 8:00 PM 632 0.3
NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 7:00 PM 647 0.3
HOMICIDE HUNTER LT JOE KE INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 1,206 0.3
CUOMO PRIME TIME CNN 9:43 PM 1,533 0.3
GUYS GROCERY GAMES FOOD 9:00 PM 820 0.3

Source: The Nielsen Company.

