ESPN kept a steady hold on the no. 1 spot in the Wednesday cable ratings this week.
The network’s broadcast of the Pelicans vs. Spurs NBA game topped the day’s cable chart with a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.36 million viewers. A late-night edition of “SportsCenter” (0.6) and the earlier game between Philadelphia and Toronto (0.5) secured ESPN the chart’s second and third-place spots as well.
After taking a small hit last week, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” managed to tick back up from its previous 0.4 rating to a 0.5 this time around. The Discovery Channel’s “Alaskan Bush People,” however, fell from a 0.4 to a 0.3, while VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” stayed even with the same 0.3 rating as its last outing.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, January 22, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – SAN ANTONIO/NEW ORLEANS
|ESPN
|9:37 PM
|2,357
|1.0
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:02 AM
|1,310
|0.6
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – PHILADELPHIA/TORONTO
|ESPN
|7:13 PM
|1,152
|0.5
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|1,256
|0.5
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,734
|0.4
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|4,246
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|735
|0.4
|AEW: ALL ELITE WRESTLING: DYNAMITE 0016 JERICHO CRUISE
|TNT
|8:00 PM
|871
|0.4
|LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM
|A&E
|8:30 PM
|1,238
|0.3
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:43 PM
|2,998
|0.3
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,936
|0.3
|SISTAS SERIES
|BET
|10:00 PM
|1,021
|0.3
|THE OVAL
|BET
|9:00 PM
|1,109
|0.3
|1000-LB SISTERS
|TLC
|10:00 PM
|1,204
|0.3
|ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,548
|0.3
|LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|1,124
|0.3
|MY 600-LB LIFE
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|1,135
|0.3
|MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: ONE NIGHT SPOUSE
|LIFETIME
|8:00 PM
|1,065
|0.3
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,111
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|881
|0.3
|BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|632
|0.3
|NBA COURTSIDE
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|647
|0.3
|HOMICIDE HUNTER LT JOE KE
|INVESTIGATION
|9:00 PM
|1,206
|0.3
|CUOMO PRIME TIME
|CNN
|9:43 PM
|1,533
|0.3
|GUYS GROCERY GAMES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|820
|0.3
Source: The Nielsen Company.