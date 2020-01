The Wednesday cable ratings were, once again, topped by a live sports broadcast.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Houston vs. Portland NBA game led the night’s cable chart with a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and a 1.15 million viewer audience. Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” placed second in the chart with a 0.5 of its own, which puts it even with its rating from last Wednesday.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Detroit vs. Brooklyn NBA game from earlier in the day landed a little lower in the chart than the Houston vs. Portland game, and raked in a 0.3 rating with 876,000 viewers. Elsewhere, the Discovery Channel’s “Alaskan Bush People” matched its 0.3 rating from a week ago, as did VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” (0.3).

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA REGULAR SEASON – HOUSTON/PORTLAND ESPN 10:12 PM 1,152 0.5 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,304 0.5 AEW: ALL ELITE WRESTLING: DYNAMITE 0017 CLEVELAND OHIO TNT 8:00 PM 828 0.3 NBA REGULAR SEASON – DETROIT/BROOKLYN ESPN 7:43 PM 876 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,726 0.3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: TROUBLE IN PARADISE LIFETIME 8:00 PM 1,173 0.3 ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,778 0.3 1000-LB SISTERS TLC 10:00 PM 1,107 0.3 HOMICIDE HUNTER LT JOE KE INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 1,519 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,251 0.3 MY 600-LB LIFE TLC 8:00 PM 1,032 0.3 SISTAS SERIES BET 9:00 PM 1,023 0.3 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,490 0.3 IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 1,061 0.3 BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO VH1 8:00 PM 645 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:34 AM 670 0.3 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,641 0.3 LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM A&E 8:30 PM 1,072 0.3 SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,882 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,816 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 9:00 PM 2,043 0.3 FORGED IN FIRE HISTORY 9:00 PM 966 0.3 LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM A&E 8:00 PM 1,005 0.3 CATFISH: THE TV SHOW MTV 8:00 PM 501 0.3 GUYS GROCERY GAMES FOOD 9:00 PM 857 0.3

Source: The Nielsen Company.