The Wednesday cable ratings were a little quieter than usual this week, and were without any truly dominant ratings winners.

Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” topped this week’s Wednesday chart with a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49, up one-tenth from the 0.4 that it scored a week ago. ESPN claimed the following two spots in the chart’s top 3 with its broadcasts of the Milwaukee vs. Golden State (0.4, 1.02 million viewers) and Denver vs. Dallas (0.4, 1.04 million) NBA games.

Elsewhere, VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” stayed steady week-to-week by maintaining the same 0.3 rating as its last episode, as did the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” (0.3).

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,297 0.5 NBA REGULAR SEASON – MILWAUKEE/GOLDEN STATE ESPN 10:06 PM 1,024 0.4 NBA REGULAR SEASON – DENVER/DALLAS ESPN 7:44 PM 1,038 0.4 AMERICAS NEWSROOM FOX NEWS 11:00 AM 3,872 0.4 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,690 0.4 AEW: ALL ELITE WRESTLING: DYNAMITE 0014 SOUTHAVEN MISSISSIPPI TNT 8:00 PM 947 0.4 BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO VH1 8:00 PM 749 0.3 LIVE PD WED A&E 10:00 PM 1,104 0.3 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,516 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,196 0.3 LIVE PD WED A&E 8:00 PM 1,274 0.3 AMERICAS TOP DOG A&E 9:00 PM 1,184 0.3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: HERE COMES THE STRANGER 1002 LIFETIME 8:00 PM 1,015 0.3 ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,326 0.3 PROPERTY BROS: FOREVER HOME HOME 9:00 PM 1,504 0.3 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 3,139 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,681 0.3 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,736 0.3 OUTNUMBERED FOX NEWS 12:00 PM 2,728 0.3 1000-LB SISTERS TLC 10:00 PM 890 0.3 FORGED IN FIRE HISTORY 9:00 PM 961 0.3 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS BRAVO 9:00 PM 778 0.3 MY 600-LB LIFE TLC 8:00 PM 906 0.3 AT THIS HOUR CNN 11:00 AM 1,852 0.3 THE OVAL BET 9:00 PM 927 0.3

Source: The Nielsen Company.