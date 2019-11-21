The NBA stood little chance this week against the Democratic Debates.

The fifth round of the debates, which were broadcasted by MSNBC, took home a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49, easily nabbing the highest score of the night. This was further compounded by the fact that the closing statement portion of the debate came in second place with its own 0.9.

However, there was a noticeable decrease since the fourth, CNN-hosted debate, which scored a 1.5 (with an additional 1.2 for closing statements.) The NBA was pushed from first place all the way back to third, as the Boston Celtics played the Los Angeles Clippers for a 0.7, falling behind the 0.9 of last week’s Lakers vs. Warriors game.

Beyond the top 3, MTV’s “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” regained the ground it lost previously, moving from 0.3 to 0.4. “All Elite Wrestling” on TNT provided a consecutive 0.4, meanwhile, as did both “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo and “Black Ink Crew” on VH1.

Further along, USA’s “WWE NXT” remained unshakeable at 0.3, the same score “Guy’s Grocery Games” of Food Network landed at as it maintained its gains from last week. “Forged in Fire” on History grew from 0.2 to 0.3, enabling it to run in the same league as “The Oval” on BET. The vast majority of the rest of the chart’s entries included political coverage and analysis from MSNBC, CNN, and FOX News.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating DEBATE: DEMOCRATIC DEBATE-GEORGIA MSNBC 9:00 PM 6,604 1.1 MSNBC DEBATE-CLOSE MSNBC 11:00 PM 5,644 0.9 NBA REGULAR SEASON: BOSTON/LA CLIPPERS ESPN 10:04 PM 1,637 0.7 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS MSNBC 11:22 PM 3,508 0.5 NBA REGULAR SEASON: GOLDEN STATE/DALLAS ESPN 7:42 PM 1,016 0.4 CHALLENGE: WAR OF WORLDS 2 MTV 9:00 PM 697 0.4 MSNBC DEBATE PREVIEW MSNBC 8:00 PM 3,320 0.4 ALL ELITE WRESTLING TNT 8:00 PM 893 0.4 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:57 AM 815 0.4 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,010 0.4 BLACK INK CREW VH1 8:00 PM 767 0.4 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,336 0.3 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,482 0.3 WWE NXT USA 8:00 PM 916 0.3 GUYS GROCERY GAMES FOOD 9:00 PM 774 0.3 NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 7:30 PM 748 0.3 FORGED IN FIRE HISTORY 9:00 PM 986 0.3 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT CNN 7:00 PM 1,819 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 882 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,832 0.3 OVAL, THE BET 9:00 PM 877 0.3 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE CNN 2:00 PM 1,751 0.3 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE: IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS MSNBC 5:40 PM 2,741 0.3 SPECIAL REPORT W/ BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,620 0.3 FIVE, THE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,038 0.3

Source: The Nielsen Company.