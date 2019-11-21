The NBA stood little chance this week against the Democratic Debates.
The fifth round of the debates, which were broadcasted by MSNBC, took home a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49, easily nabbing the highest score of the night. This was further compounded by the fact that the closing statement portion of the debate came in second place with its own 0.9.
However, there was a noticeable decrease since the fourth, CNN-hosted debate, which scored a 1.5 (with an additional 1.2 for closing statements.) The NBA was pushed from first place all the way back to third, as the Boston Celtics played the Los Angeles Clippers for a 0.7, falling behind the 0.9 of last week’s Lakers vs. Warriors game.
Beyond the top 3, MTV’s “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” regained the ground it lost previously, moving from 0.3 to 0.4. “All Elite Wrestling” on TNT provided a consecutive 0.4, meanwhile, as did both “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo and “Black Ink Crew” on VH1.
Further along, USA’s “WWE NXT” remained unshakeable at 0.3, the same score “Guy’s Grocery Games” of Food Network landed at as it maintained its gains from last week. “Forged in Fire” on History grew from 0.2 to 0.3, enabling it to run in the same league as “The Oval” on BET. The vast majority of the rest of the chart’s entries included political coverage and analysis from MSNBC, CNN, and FOX News.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, November 20, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|DEBATE: DEMOCRATIC DEBATE-GEORGIA
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|6,604
|1.1
|MSNBC DEBATE-CLOSE
|MSNBC
|11:00 PM
|5,644
|0.9
|NBA REGULAR SEASON: BOSTON/LA CLIPPERS
|ESPN
|10:04 PM
|1,637
|0.7
|11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS
|MSNBC
|11:22 PM
|3,508
|0.5
|NBA REGULAR SEASON: GOLDEN STATE/DALLAS
|ESPN
|7:42 PM
|1,016
|0.4
|CHALLENGE: WAR OF WORLDS 2
|MTV
|9:00 PM
|697
|0.4
|MSNBC DEBATE PREVIEW
|MSNBC
|8:00 PM
|3,320
|0.4
|ALL ELITE WRESTLING
|TNT
|8:00 PM
|893
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:57 AM
|815
|0.4
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|1,010
|0.4
|BLACK INK CREW
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|767
|0.4
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|4,336
|0.3
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,482
|0.3
|WWE NXT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|916
|0.3
|GUYS GROCERY GAMES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|774
|0.3
|NBA COURTSIDE
|ESPN
|7:30 PM
|748
|0.3
|FORGED IN FIRE
|HISTORY
|9:00 PM
|986
|0.3
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT
|CNN
|7:00 PM
|1,819
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|882
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,832
|0.3
|OVAL, THE
|BET
|9:00 PM
|877
|0.3
|CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE
|CNN
|2:00 PM
|1,751
|0.3
|MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE: IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS
|MSNBC
|5:40 PM
|2,741
|0.3
|SPECIAL REPORT W/ BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,620
|0.3
|FIVE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,038
|0.3
Source: The Nielsen Company.