Without the Democratic Debates to interrupt things, the NBA resumed its throne atop the Wednesday cable ratings.

A face-off between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans ended up being the big performer on Thanksgiving Eve. Scoring a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49, it outpaced the entirety of the night’s competition as well as the 0.7 of last week’s top game, in which the Celtics played the Clippers for a 0.7. “SportsCenter 12AM” took the second slot for ESPN with a 0.6, while third place was occupied by the Brooklyn Nets facing the aforementioned Boston Celtics for an additional 0.6.

Beyond ESPN’s blockade of the top of the chart, “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” brought home a 0.4 for MTV, maintaining the ground it regained last week. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo was another consecutive 0.4 just beneath it. On VH1, “Black Ink Crew” slipped from 0.4 to 0.3, while the week taken off by “South Park” saw it return down from 0.5 to 0.3.

Over at History Channel, “Forged in Fire” held out at 0.3, remaining just ahead of an episode of “Paw Patrol” on Nickelodeon at the same score. “The Oval” on BET saw yet another 0.3, but TNT’s “All Elite Wrestling” collapsed from 0.4 to 0.3. The night’s other BET series, “Sistas,” ticked down from 0.3 to 0.2, as did “WWE NXT” on USA and “Guy’s Grocery Games” on Food Network. Fellow Food Network series “The Great Food Truck Race” was another 0.2, as was “Property Brothers: Forever Home” on HGTV.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA REGULAR SEASON: LA LAKERS/NEW ORLEANS ESPN 9:38 PM 2,337 0.9 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:28 AM 1,465 0.6 NBA REGULAR SEASON: BROOKLYN/BOSTON ESPN 7:28 PM 1,756 0.6 CHALLENGE:WAR OF WORLDS 2 MTV 9:00 PM 801 0.4 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 927 0.4 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN ESPN 5:00 PM 1,364 0.4 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ BRAVO 8:00 PM 959 0.4 BLACK INK CREW VH1 8:00 PM 720 0.3 SOUTH PARK COMEDY 10:00 PM 657 0.3 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: THE CHRISTMAS CLUB HALLMARK 8:00 PM 2,641 0.3 FORGED IN FIRE HISTORY 9:00 PM 1,042 0.3 PAW PATROL NICKELODEON 10:00 AM 1,115 0.3 LIGA MX TUDN 10:17 PM 634 0.3 OVAL, THE BET 9:00 PM 953 0.3 ALL ELITE WRESTLING TNT 8:00 PM 663 0.3 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:00 AM 616 0.3 SISTAS SERIES BET 10:00 PM 871 0.2 COLL BKBL SCOREBOARD ESPN 2:13 PM 747 0.2 WWE NXT USA 8:00 PM 810 0.2 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: ALABAMA/NORTH CAROLINA ESPN 2:37 PM 847 0.2 LIGA MX: QF: MONARCAS / LEON TUDN 7:30 PM 514 0.2 PROPERTY BROS: FOREVER HOME HOME 9:00 PM 1,228 0.2 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,205 0.2 GUYS GROCERY GAMES FOOD 9:00 PM 718 0.2 GREAT FOOD TRUCK RACE FOOD 10:00 PM 749 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.