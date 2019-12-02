Without the Democratic Debates to interrupt things, the NBA resumed its throne atop the Wednesday cable ratings.
A face-off between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans ended up being the big performer on Thanksgiving Eve. Scoring a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49, it outpaced the entirety of the night’s competition as well as the 0.7 of last week’s top game, in which the Celtics played the Clippers for a 0.7. “SportsCenter 12AM” took the second slot for ESPN with a 0.6, while third place was occupied by the Brooklyn Nets facing the aforementioned Boston Celtics for an additional 0.6.
Beyond ESPN’s blockade of the top of the chart, “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” brought home a 0.4 for MTV, maintaining the ground it regained last week. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo was another consecutive 0.4 just beneath it. On VH1, “Black Ink Crew” slipped from 0.4 to 0.3, while the week taken off by “South Park” saw it return down from 0.5 to 0.3.
Over at History Channel, “Forged in Fire” held out at 0.3, remaining just ahead of an episode of “Paw Patrol” on Nickelodeon at the same score. “The Oval” on BET saw yet another 0.3, but TNT’s “All Elite Wrestling” collapsed from 0.4 to 0.3. The night’s other BET series, “Sistas,” ticked down from 0.3 to 0.2, as did “WWE NXT” on USA and “Guy’s Grocery Games” on Food Network. Fellow Food Network series “The Great Food Truck Race” was another 0.2, as was “Property Brothers: Forever Home” on HGTV.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Wednesday, November 27, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NBA REGULAR SEASON: LA LAKERS/NEW ORLEANS
|ESPN
|9:38 PM
|2,337
|0.9
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:28 AM
|1,465
|0.6
|NBA REGULAR SEASON: BROOKLYN/BOSTON
|ESPN
|7:28 PM
|1,756
|0.6
|CHALLENGE:WAR OF WORLDS 2
|MTV
|9:00 PM
|801
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|927
|0.4
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN
|ESPN
|5:00 PM
|1,364
|0.4
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NJ
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|959
|0.4
|BLACK INK CREW
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|720
|0.3
|SOUTH PARK
|COMEDY
|10:00 PM
|657
|0.3
|HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: THE CHRISTMAS CLUB
|HALLMARK
|8:00 PM
|2,641
|0.3
|FORGED IN FIRE
|HISTORY
|9:00 PM
|1,042
|0.3
|PAW PATROL
|NICKELODEON
|10:00 AM
|1,115
|0.3
|LIGA MX
|TUDN
|10:17 PM
|634
|0.3
|OVAL, THE
|BET
|9:00 PM
|953
|0.3
|ALL ELITE WRESTLING
|TNT
|8:00 PM
|663
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER MORNING
|ESPN
|2:00 AM
|616
|0.3
|SISTAS SERIES
|BET
|10:00 PM
|871
|0.2
|COLL BKBL SCOREBOARD
|ESPN
|2:13 PM
|747
|0.2
|WWE NXT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|810
|0.2
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: ALABAMA/NORTH CAROLINA
|ESPN
|2:37 PM
|847
|0.2
|LIGA MX: QF: MONARCAS / LEON
|TUDN
|7:30 PM
|514
|0.2
|PROPERTY BROS: FOREVER HOME
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,228
|0.2
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|2,205
|0.2
|GUYS GROCERY GAMES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|718
|0.2
|GREAT FOOD TRUCK RACE
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|749
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.