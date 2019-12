“The Good Doctor” returned from a week off with another set of strong gains in the broadcast live +7 ratings for the week of Nov. 4.

The ABC drama series generated the week’s largest total viewer gain, with a growth of 5.05 million viewers (+99%) across seven days of delayed viewing, nearly doubling its initial L+SD audience. “The Good Doctor” also tied for the week’s second-largest demo gain, after growing 1.0 point (+143%) among adults 18-49.

NBC’s “This is Us” scored the week’s top demo gain yet again, growing by 1.5 points (+115%), but placed third in the week’s viewer gains (+4.69 million, +70%), where it was topped by “The Good Doctor” and “New Amsterdam” (+4.7 million, +95%).

Here are the broadcast Live +7 rankings for Nov. 4-10, 2019. They include only first-run series and specials, not repeats.

Adults 18-49 – Total gain

Rank Show Net L+SD L+7 7-day increase 7-day % increase 1 THIS IS US NBC 1.3 2.8 1.5 115% 2 THE MASKED SINGER FOX 2.0 3.0 1.0 50% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 0.7 1.7 1.0 143% 911 FOX 1.3 2.3 1.0 77% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 1.3 2.3 1.0 77% 6 NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 0.7 1.6 0.9 129% MODERN FAMILY ABC 0.9 1.8 0.9 100% LAW AND ORDER: SVU NBC 0.6 1.5 0.9 150% 9 CHICAGO PD NBC 1.0 1.8 0.8 80% THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! – S ABC 2.6 3.4 0.8 31% 11 THE ROOKIE ABC 0.6 1.3 0.7 117% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 1.1 1.8 0.7 64% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 0.8 1.5 0.7 88% PRODIGAL SON FOX 0.7 1.4 0.7 100% STUMPTOWN ABC 0.5 1.2 0.7 140% 16 NCIS CBS 1.0 1.6 0.6 60% EMPIRE FOX 0.7 1.3 0.6 86% S.W.A.T. CBS 0.5 1.1 0.6 120% EVIL CBS 0.5 1.1 0.6 120% WILL & GRACE NBC 0.5 1.1 0.6 120% BLUE BLOODS CBS 0.6 1.2 0.6 100% THE GOOD PLACE NBC 0.6 1.2 0.6 100% THE BLACKLIST NBC 0.6 1.2 0.6 100% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 0.4 1.0 0.6 150% SURVIVOR CBS 1.3 1.9 0.6 46% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 1.1 1.7 0.6 55% CHICAGO MED NBC 1.1 1.7 0.6 55%

Adults 18-49 – Percentage gain

Rank Show Net L+SD L+7 7-day increase 7-day % increase 1 NANCY DREW CW 0.1 0.4 0.3 300% 2 RIVERDALE CW 0.2 0.6 0.4 200% LEGACIES CW 0.2 0.6 0.4 200% CHARMED CW 0.1 0.3 0.2 200% 5 LAW AND ORDER: SVU NBC 0.6 1.5 0.9 150% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 0.4 1.0 0.6 150% ARROW CW 0.2 0.5 0.3 150% 8 THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 0.7 1.7 1.0 143% 9 STUMPTOWN ABC 0.5 1.2 0.7 140% 10 NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 0.7 1.6 0.9 129% 11 S.W.A.T. CBS 0.5 1.1 0.6 120% EVIL CBS 0.5 1.1 0.6 120% WILL & GRACE NBC 0.5 1.1 0.6 120% 14 THE ROOKIE ABC 0.6 1.3 0.7 117% 15 THIS IS US NBC 1.3 2.8 1.5 115% 16 MODERN FAMILY ABC 0.9 1.8 0.9 100% PRODIGAL SON FOX 0.7 1.4 0.7 100% BLUE BLOODS CBS 0.6 1.2 0.6 100% GOOD PLACE NBC 0.6 1.2 0.6 100% THE BLACKLIST NBC 0.6 1.2 0.6 100% THE FLASH CW 0.4 0.8 0.4 100% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 0.3 0.6 0.3 100% SUPERNATURAL CW 0.3 0.6 0.3 100% SUPERGIRL CW 0.2 0.4 0.2 100% DYNASTY CW 0.1 0.2 0.1 100% ENAMORANDONOS FRI UMAS 0.1 0.2 0.1 100%

Viewers – Total gain

Rank Show Net L+SD (000s) L+7 (000s) 7-day increase 7-day % increase 1 THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 5,128 10,181 5,053 99% 2 NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 4,962 9,658 4,696 95% 3 THIS IS US NBC 6,734 11,427 4,693 70% 4 BULL CBS 5,735 10,042 4,307 75% 5 BLUE BLOODS CBS 7,398 11,679 4,281 58% 6 CHICAGO PD NBC 6,451 10,501 4,050 63% 7 THE ROOKIE ABC 3,729 7,604 3,875 104% 8 911 FOX 6,091 9,965 3,874 64% 9 NCIS CBS 10,890 14,689 3,799 35% 10 CHICAGO FIRE NBC 7,685 11,193 3,508 46% 11 FBI CBS 8,553 12,058 3,505 41% 12 NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 6,621 10,004 3,383 51% 13 S.W.A.T. CBS 3,841 7,050 3,209 84% 14 STUMPTOWN ABC 2,825 5,996 3,171 112% 15 GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 6,168 9,185 3,017 49% 16 CHICAGO MED NBC 8,096 11,095 2,999 37% 17 THE MASKED SINGER FOX 7,115 10,105 2,990 42% 18 LAW AND ORDER: SVU NBC 3,594 6,544 2,950 82% 19 SEAL TEAM CBS 4,528 7,475 2,947 65% 20 A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 4,456 7,364 2,908 65% 21 EMERGENCE ABC 3,418 6,308 2,890 85% 22 THE RESIDENT FOX 3,408 6,270 2,862 84% 23 THE BLACKLIST NBC 4,196 6,995 2,799 67% 24 YOUNG SHELDON CBS 8,839 11,625 2,786 32% 25 EVIL CBS 3,501 6,254 2,753 79%

Viewers – Percentage gain

Rank Show Net L+SD (000s) L+7 (000s) 7-day increase 7-day % increase 1 STUMPTOWN ABC 2,825 5,996 3,171 112% 2 ARROW CW 620 1,271 651 105% 3 THE ROOKIE ABC 3,729 7,604 3,875 104% 4 CHARMED CW 591 1,178 587 99% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 5,128 10,181 5,053 99% 6 RIVERDALE CW 758 1,484 726 96% 7 NANCY DREW CW 616 1,201 585 95% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 4,962 9,658 4,696 95% 9 LEGACIES CW 787 1,526 739 94% 10 WILL & GRACE NBC 2,169 4,190 2,021 93% 11 THE FLASH CW 1,188 2,250 1,062 89% 12 SUPERGIRL CW 845 1,583 738 87% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 2,213 4,128 1,915 87% 14 EMERGENCE ABC 3,418 6,308 2,890 85% 15 THE RESIDENT FOX 3,408 6,270 2,862 84% S.W.A.T. CBS 3,841 7,050 3,209 84% 17 LAW AND ORDER: SVU NBC 3,594 6,544 2,950 82% 18 PRODIGAL SON FOX 3,136 5,655 2,519 80% 19 EVIL CBS 3,501 6,254 2,753 79% 20 BLUFF CITY LAW NBC 3,203 5,656 2,453 77% 21 BULL CBS 5,735 10,042 4,307 75% 22 THE GOOD PLACE NBC 1,989 3,406 1,417 71% BATWOMAN CW 1,095 1,873 778 71% 24 SUPERNATURAL CW 1,104 1,878 774 70% THIS IS US NBC 6,734 11,427 4,693 70%

Source: The Nielsen Company.