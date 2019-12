“Stumptown” continued to rake in the largest delayed viewing games of any of this fall’s freshman broadcast shows.

The ABC series managed to more than double its initial L+SD numbers in both the adults 18-49 demo and in total viewers, growing by 0.7 points (+140%) and by 3.27 million viewers (+122%). Of all of this fall’s other rookie titles, FOX’s “Prodigal Son” was the only one to match either of “Stumptown’s” gains for the week, as it also grew by 0.7 points (+100%) in the 18-49 demo.

Elsewhere, NBC’s “This is Us” stayed on top of the week’s demo gains, with a growth of 1.4 points (+100%), while also generating the week’s largest total viewer gain (+4.49 million, +66%) as well.

Here are the broadcast Live +7 rankings for Oct. 28 – Nov. 3, 2019. They include only first-run series and specials, not repeats.

Adults 18-49 – Total gain

Rank Show Net L+SD L+7 7-day increase 7-day % increase 1 THIS IS US NBC 1.4 2.8 1.4 100% 2 GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 1.1 2.2 1.1 100% 3 MODERN FAMILY ABC 1.0 2.0 1.0 100% 911 FOX 1.3 2.3 1.0 77% 5 NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 0.8 1.6 0.8 100% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 0.7 1.5 0.8 114% CHICAGO PD NBC 1.1 1.9 0.8 73% 8 THE GOOD PLACE NBC 0.6 1.3 0.7 117% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 1.2 1.9 0.7 58% PRODIGAL SON FOX 0.7 1.4 0.7 100% LAW AND ORDER: SVU NBC 0.7 1.4 0.7 100% STUMPTOWN ABC 0.5 1.2 0.7 140% THE ROOKIE ABC 0.5 1.2 0.7 140% 14 THE CONNERS ABC 1.2 1.8 0.6 50% SURVIVOR CBS 1.2 1.8 0.6 50% S.W.A.T. CBS 0.5 1.1 0.6 120% 17 FAMILY GUY FOX 0.6 1.1 0.5 83% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 0.6 1.1 0.5 83% SEAL TEAM CBS 0.6 1.1 0.5 83% BLUE BLOODS CBS 0.6 1.1 0.5 83% THE BLACKLIST NBC 0.6 1.1 0.5 83% CHICAGO MED NBC 1.2 1.7 0.5 42% BULL CBS 0.7 1.2 0.5 71% EMERGENCE ABC 0.5 1.0 0.5 100% WILL & GRACE NBC 0.5 1.0 0.5 100% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 0.4 0.9 0.5 125%

Adults 18-49 – Percentage gain

Rank Show Net L+SD L+7 7-day increase 7-day % increase 1 NANCY DREW CW 0.1 0.4 0.3 300% 2 RIVERDALE CW 0.2 0.6 0.4 200% 3 SUPERGIRL CW 0.2 0.5 0.3 150% 4 STUMPTOWN ABC 0.5 1.2 0.7 140% THE ROOKIE ABC 0.5 1.2 0.7 140% 6 HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 0.4 0.9 0.5 125% 7 S.W.A.T. CBS 0.5 1.1 0.6 120% 8 THE GOOD PLACE NBC 0.6 1.3 0.7 117% 9 A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 0.7 1.5 0.8 114% 10 THIS IS US NBC 1.4 2.8 1.4 100% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 1.1 2.2 1.1 100% MODERN FAMILY ABC 1.0 2.0 1.0 100% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 0.8 1.6 0.8 100% PRODIGAL SON FOX 0.7 1.4 0.7 100% LAW AND ORDER: SVU NBC 0.7 1.4 0.7 100% EMERGENCE ABC 0.5 1.0 0.5 100% WILL & GRACE NBC 0.5 1.0 0.5 100% ALL AMERICAN CW 0.2 0.4 0.2 100% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 0.2 0.4 0.2 100% CHARMED CW 0.2 0.4 0.2 100% DYNASTY CW 0.1 0.2 0.1 100% ENAMORANDONOS WED UMAS 0.1 0.2 0.1 100% 23 FAMILY GUY FOX 0.6 1.1 0.5 83% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 0.6 1.1 0.5 83% SEAL TEAM CBS 0.6 1.1 0.5 83% BLUE BLOODS CBS 0.6 1.1 0.5 83% THE BLACKLIST NBC 0.6 1.1 0.5 83%

Viewers – Total gain

Rank Show Net L+SD (000s) L+7 (000s) 7-day increase 7-day % increase 1 THIS IS US NBC 6,775 11,267 4,492 66% 2 BLUE BLOODS CBS 7,616 11,881 4,265 56% 3 NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 5,167 9,416 4,249 82% 4 BULL CBS 6,662 10,838 4,176 63% 5 CHICAGO PD NBC 6,299 10,253 3,954 63% 6 THE ROOKIE ABC 3,498 7,401 3,903 112% 7 911 FOX 6,274 10,086 3,812 61% 8 S.W.A.T. CBS 3,436 6,827 3,391 99% 9 CHICAGO FIRE NBC 7,456 10,754 3,298 44% 10 STUMPTOWN ABC 2,670 5,940 3,270 122% 11 GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 5,671 8,737 3,066 54% 12 EMERGENCE ABC 2,605 5,549 2,944 113% 13 CHICAGO MED NBC 7,961 10,823 2,862 36% 14 SEAL TEAM CBS 4,404 7,258 2,854 65% 15 THE BLACKLIST NBC 3,939 6,777 2,838 72% 16 MODERN FAMILY ABC 3,931 6,697 2,766 70% 17 LAW AND ORDER: SVU NBC 3,982 6,722 2,740 69% 18 A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 4,129 6,826 2,697 65% 19 MADAM SECRETARY CBS 3,829 6,402 2,573 67% 20 NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 5,716 8,163 2,447 43% 21 PRODIGAL SON FOX 3,391 5,813 2,422 71% 22 HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 7,131 9,478 2,347 33% 23 BLUFF CITY LAW NBC 3,563 5,883 2,320 65% 24 SURVIVOR CBS 6,380 8,691 2,311 36% 25 MAGNUM P.I. CBS 6,422 8,562 2,140 33%

Viewers – Percentage gain

Rank Show Net L+SD (000s) L+7 (000s) 7-day increase 7-day % increase 1 STUMPTOWN ABC 2,670 5,940 3,270 122% 2 EMERGENCE ABC 2,605 5,549 2,944 113% 3 THE ROOKIE ABC 3,498 7,401 3,903 112% 4 SUPERGIRL CW 783 1,587 804 103% 5 RIVERDALE CW 739 1,491 752 102% 6 S.W.A.T. CBS 3,436 6,827 3,391 99% 7 NANCY DREW CW 688 1,364 676 98% 8 BLACK LIGHTNING CW 524 991 467 89% 9 CHARMED CW 666 1,239 573 86% 10 NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 5,167 9,416 4,249 82% 11 HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 2,148 3,860 1,712 80% 12 DYNASTY CW 353 629 276 78% ARROW CW 762 1,354 592 78% 14 THE BLACKLIST NBC 3,939 6,777 2,838 72% 15 PRODIGAL SON FOX 3,391 5,813 2,422 71% 16 MODERN FAMILY ABC 3,931 6,697 2,766 70% THE FLASH CW 1,480 2,514 1,034 70% ALL AMERICAN CW 706 1,199 493 70% WILL & GRACE NBC 2,553 4,330 1,777 70% 20 LAW AND ORDER: SVU NBC 3,982 6,722 2,740 69% THE GOOD PLACE NBC 2,123 3,582 1,459 69% 22 MADAM SECRETARY CBS 3,829 6,402 2,573 67% 23 THIS IS US NBC 6,775 11,267 4,492 66% 24 A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 4,129 6,826 2,697 65% BLUFF CITY LAW NBC 3,563 5,883 2,320 65% SEAL TEAM CBS 4,404 7,258 2,854 65%

Source: The Nielsen Company.