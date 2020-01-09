FX is planning on keeping “American Horror Story” on the air for, at least, several more years.

Announced today, the network has officially renewed the long-running horror anthology series for three more seasons. The renewal will take the popular, critically acclaimed series through its thirteenth season, having just wrapped its 1980s-set ninth season back in November.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with ‘American Horror Story’ and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” said FX Chairman John Landgraf. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. ‘AHS’ has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of ‘American Horror Story.’”

One of FX’s longest-running and most successful original series, “American Horror Story” has been a staple of the network’s scripted lineup ever since it premiered its first season back in 2011. A constant awards darling, the show’s ninth season averaged 1.32 million viewers per episode, and a solid 0.6 live + same day rating in the adults 19 demo.

The tenth season of “American Horror Story” is expected to premiere on FX later this year. There is currently no word on what the season’s theme or setting will be.