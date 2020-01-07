Once again, the CW has shown a level of commitment to its scripted slate unmatched by any of the other broadcast networks.

Announced today, the network has officially renewed 13 of its scripted series for the 2020-21 TV season. “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew” will be returning for their second seasons, while “All American,” “In the Dark,” “Legacies,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” and “Charmed” will all be back for their third seasons, “Dynasty” and “Black Lightning” will be back for their fourth, “The Flash” for its seventh, “Legends of Tomorrow” and “”Supergirl” for their sixth, and “Riverdale” for its fifth.

With these renewals today, the CW has guaranteed that almost all of its scripted series this year will be returning next season. The only title not to have been renewed yet is the “Riverdale” spin-off, “Katy Keene,” which is set to make its series premiere on February 6.

Despite currently being in limbo though, things are already looking good for “Katy Keene,” as today, the CW went ahead and ordered for 13 additional scripts to be written for the Lucy Hale-led series. The only other shows not included in these scripted renewals today are the CW’s three shows – “Arrow,” “Supernatural,” and “The 100” – that were already set to come to an end this season.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” said CW President, Mark Pedowitz. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multi-platform viewership for ‘Nancy Drew’ and ‘Batwoman.’”

Thanks to this announcement today, it’s looking increasingly likely that this will be the second year in a row, that the CW renews its entire scripted lineup.