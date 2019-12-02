Here are dates and times for TV shows premiering in December 2019. All times are ET/PT unless noted; new shows and special events/awards shows are in italics.
Monday, December 2
8 p.m.
“The Great Christmas Light Fight” (ABC)
9 p.m.
“Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” (A&E)
10 p.m.
“Making It” (NBC)
Tuesday, December 3
“One Day at Disney” (Disney+)
8 p.m.
“Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special” (ABC)
8:30 p.m.
“How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming” (NBC)
9 p.m.
“CMA Country Christmas” (ABC)
Wednesday, December 4
“Magic for Humans” (Netflix)
8 p.m.
“87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center” (NBC)
“Alaskan Bush People” (Discovery)
“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” (VH1)
9 p.m.
“Man vs. Bear” (Discovery)
“The Moodys” (FOX)
“Vikings” (History)
10 p.m.
“Expedition Bigfoot” (Travel)
Midnight
“Toast of London” (IFC)
Thursday, December 5
“Tell Me a Story” (CBS All Access)
“V Wars” (Netflix)
9 p.m.
“Court Cam” (A&E)
“Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love” (MTV)
“Growing Up Hip Hop” (WE)
9:30 p.m.
“Project Runway” (Bravo)
Friday, December 6
“Astronomy Club” (Netflix)
“The Confession Killer” (Netflix)
“Fuller House” (Netflix)
“Glow Up” (Netflix)
“Into the Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work” (Hulu)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)
“Reprisal” (Hulu)
“Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)
“Virgin River” (Netflix)
10 p.m.
“In the Long Run” (Starz)
Midnight
“Joe Pera Talks With You” (Adult Swim)
Saturday, December 7
7 p.m.
“The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!” (Nickelodeon)
8 p.m.
“Steven Universe” (Cartoon)
Sunday, December 8
7 p.m.
“Miss Universe 2019” (FOX)
8 p.m.
“AFV: America, This Is You!” (ABC)
“Kids Baking Championship: North Pole Edition” (Food)
10 p.m.
“The L Word: Generation Q” (Showtime)
11 p.m.
“Work in Progress” (Showtime)
Monday, December 9
8 p.m.
“Diesel Brothers” (Discovery)
9 p.m.
“Dirty Mudder Truckers” (Discovery)
10 p.m.
“Twin Turbos” (Discovery)
Tuesday, December 10
8 p.m.
“Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” (NBC)
10 p.m.
“Behind Bars: Women Inside” (A&E)
Thursday, December 12
“Jack Whitehall: Christmas With My Father” (Netflix)
Friday, December 13
“The Expanse” (Amazon Prime)
“Marvel’s Runaways” (Hulu)
8 p.m.
“88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade” (The CW)
9 p.m.
“My Lottery Dream Home” (HGTV)
“No Passport Required” (PBS)
Sunday, December 15
8 p.m.
“42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)
“The Christmas Caroler Challenge” (The CW)
Monday, December 16
8 p.m.
“Love & Hip Hop: New York” (VH1)
“Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos – Holidays 2019” (FOX)
9 p.m.
“Good Trouble Holiday Special” (Freeform)
“Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019” (The CW)
“Laurel Canyon” (Epix)
10 p.m.
“Holidays With the Houghs” (NBC)
“A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition” (HGTV)
Tuesday, December 17
8 p.m.
“Dogs of the Year” (The CW)
Wednesday, December 18
“Soundtrack” (Netflix)
8 p.m.
“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’” (ABC)
9 p.m.
“Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019” (The CW)
“Property Brothers: Forever Home” (HGTV)
Thursday, December 19
8 p.m.
“2020 Miss America Competition” (NBC)
“iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019” (The CW)
Friday, December 20
“The Witcher” (Netflix)
8 p.m.
“Global Citizen Prize” (NBC)
10 p.m.
“In the Long Run: Christmas Special” (Starz)
11 p.m.
“Trending Fear” (Travel)
Saturday, December 21
9 p.m.
“Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge” (Food)
Sunday, December 22
8 p.m.
“The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With the Cast of SEAL Team” (CBS)
9 p.m.
“A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel” (CBS)
Monday, December 23
8 p.m.
“The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With Seth Rogen” (CBS)
10 p.m.
“Food Network Challenge” (Food)
Tuesday, December 24
“John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” (Netflix)
“Lost in Space” (Netflix)
Wednesday, December 25
9 p.m.
“Call the Midwife Holiday Special” (PBS)
Thursday, December 26
“You” (Netflix)
Friday, December 27
“Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss” (Hulu)
“Kevin Hart: Don’t Fuck This Up” (Netflix)
8 p.m.
“America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 3” (The CW)
9 p.m.
“Craft in America” (PBS)
“Popstar’s Best of 2019” (The CW)
Saturday, December 28
9 p.m.
“Restaurant Impossible” (Food)
Sunday, December 29
8 p.m.
“Flirty Dancing” (FOX)
9 p.m.
“Cake-Off: New Year’s Eve” (Food)
10 p.m.
“Dare Me” (USA)
11 p.m.
“Lost in the Wild” (Travel)
Monday, December 30
“Alexa & Katie” (Netflix)
Tuesday, December 31
8 p.m.
“A Toast to 2019!” (NBC)
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” (ABC)
“Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey” (FOX)
10 p.m.
“NBC New Year’s Eve Special” (NBC)