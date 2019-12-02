Here are dates and times for TV shows premiering in December 2019. All times are ET/PT unless noted; new shows and special events/awards shows are in italics.

Monday, December 2

8 p.m.
“The Great Christmas Light Fight” (ABC)

9 p.m.
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” (A&E)

10 p.m.
“Making It” (NBC)

Tuesday, December 3

One Day at Disney” (Disney+)

8 p.m.
Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special” (ABC)

8:30 p.m.
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming” (NBC)

9 p.m.
CMA Country Christmas” (ABC)

Wednesday, December 4

“Magic for Humans” (Netflix)

8 p.m.
87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center” (NBC)
“Alaskan Bush People” (Discovery)
“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” (VH1)

9 p.m.
Man vs. Bear” (Discovery)
The Moodys” (FOX)
“Vikings” (History)

10 p.m.
Expedition Bigfoot” (Travel)

Midnight
“Toast of London” (IFC)

Thursday, December 5

“Tell Me a Story” (CBS All Access)
V Wars” (Netflix)

9 p.m.
Court Cam” (A&E)
“Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love” (MTV)
“Growing Up Hip Hop” (WE)

9:30 p.m.
“Project Runway” (Bravo)

Friday, December 6

Astronomy Club” (Netflix)
The Confession Killer” (Netflix)
“Fuller House” (Netflix)
Glow Up” (Netflix)
“Into the Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work” (Hulu)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)
Reprisal” (Hulu)
Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)
Virgin River” (Netflix)

10 p.m.
“In the Long Run” (Starz)

Midnight
“Joe Pera Talks With You” (Adult Swim)

Saturday, December 7

7 p.m.
The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!” (Nickelodeon)

8 p.m.
“Steven Universe” (Cartoon)

Sunday, December 8

7 p.m.
Miss Universe 2019” (FOX)

8 p.m.
AFV: America, This Is You!” (ABC)
“Kids Baking Championship: North Pole Edition” (Food)

10 p.m.
The L Word: Generation Q” (Showtime)

11 p.m.
Work in Progress” (Showtime)

Monday, December 9

8 p.m.
“Diesel Brothers” (Discovery)

9 p.m.
“Dirty Mudder Truckers” (Discovery)

10 p.m.
“Twin Turbos” (Discovery)

Tuesday, December 10

8 p.m.
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” (NBC)

10 p.m.
Behind Bars: Women Inside” (A&E)

Thursday, December 12

Jack Whitehall: Christmas With My Father” (Netflix)

Friday, December 13

“The Expanse” (Amazon Prime)
“Marvel’s Runaways” (Hulu)

8 p.m.
88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade” (The CW)

9 p.m.
“My Lottery Dream Home” (HGTV)
“No Passport Required” (PBS)

Sunday, December 15

8 p.m.
42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)
The Christmas Caroler Challenge” (The CW)

Monday, December 16

8 p.m.
“Love & Hip Hop: New York” (VH1)
Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos – Holidays 2019” (FOX)

9 p.m.
Good Trouble Holiday Special” (Freeform)
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019” (The CW)
Laurel Canyon” (Epix)

10 p.m.
Holidays With the Houghs” (NBC)
A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition” (HGTV)

Tuesday, December 17

8 p.m.
Dogs of the Year” (The CW)

Wednesday, December 18

Soundtrack” (Netflix)

8 p.m.
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’” (ABC)

9 p.m.
Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019” (The CW)
“Property Brothers: Forever Home” (HGTV)

Thursday, December 19

8 p.m.
2020 Miss America Competition” (NBC)
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019” (The CW)

Friday, December 20

The Witcher” (Netflix)

8 p.m.
Global Citizen Prize” (NBC)

10 p.m.
In the Long Run: Christmas Special” (Starz)

11 p.m.
Trending Fear” (Travel)

Saturday, December 21

9 p.m.
Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge” (Food)

Sunday, December 22

8 p.m.
The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With the Cast of SEAL Team” (CBS)

9 p.m.
A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel” (CBS)

Monday, December 23

8 p.m.
The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With Seth Rogen” (CBS)

10 p.m.
“Food Network Challenge” (Food)

Tuesday, December 24

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” (Netflix)
“Lost in Space” (Netflix)

Wednesday, December 25

9 p.m.
Call the Midwife Holiday Special” (PBS)

Thursday, December 26

“You” (Netflix)

Friday, December 27

“Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss” (Hulu)
Kevin Hart: Don’t Fuck This Up” (Netflix)

8 p.m.
America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 3” (The CW)

9 p.m.
“Craft in America” (PBS)
Popstar’s Best of 2019” (The CW)

Saturday, December 28

9 p.m.
“Restaurant Impossible” (Food)

Sunday, December 29

8 p.m.
Flirty Dancing” (FOX)

9 p.m.
Cake-Off: New Year’s Eve” (Food)

10 p.m.
Dare Me” (USA)

11 p.m.
Lost in the Wild” (Travel)

Monday, December 30

“Alexa & Katie” (Netflix)

Tuesday, December 31

8 p.m.
A Toast to 2019!” (NBC)
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” (ABC)
Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey” (FOX)

10 p.m.
NBC New Year’s Eve Special” (NBC)

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016. In his off time he enjoys rewatching old episodes of Game of Thrones and unironically singing along to ABBA. Every now and then, he even does them at the same time. He lives in Los Angeles.

