Here are dates and times for TV shows premiering in December 2019. All times are ET/PT unless noted; new shows and special events/awards shows are in italics.

Monday, December 2

8 p.m.

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” (ABC)

9 p.m.

“Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” (A&E)

10 p.m.

“Making It” (NBC)

Tuesday, December 3

“One Day at Disney” (Disney+)

8 p.m.

“Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special” (ABC)

8:30 p.m.

“How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming” (NBC)

9 p.m.

“CMA Country Christmas” (ABC)

Wednesday, December 4

“Magic for Humans” (Netflix)

8 p.m.

“87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center” (NBC)

“Alaskan Bush People” (Discovery)

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” (VH1)

9 p.m.

“Man vs. Bear” (Discovery)

“The Moodys” (FOX)

“Vikings” (History)

10 p.m.

“Expedition Bigfoot” (Travel)

Midnight

“Toast of London” (IFC)

Thursday, December 5

“Tell Me a Story” (CBS All Access)

“V Wars” (Netflix)

9 p.m.

“Court Cam” (A&E)

“Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love” (MTV)

“Growing Up Hip Hop” (WE)

9:30 p.m.

“Project Runway” (Bravo)

Friday, December 6

“Astronomy Club” (Netflix)

“The Confession Killer” (Netflix)

“Fuller House” (Netflix)

“Glow Up” (Netflix)

“Into the Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work” (Hulu)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Reprisal” (Hulu)

“Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)

“Virgin River” (Netflix)

10 p.m.

“In the Long Run” (Starz)

Midnight

“Joe Pera Talks With You” (Adult Swim)

Saturday, December 7

7 p.m.

“The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!” (Nickelodeon)

8 p.m.

“Steven Universe” (Cartoon)

Sunday, December 8

7 p.m.

“Miss Universe 2019” (FOX)

8 p.m.

“AFV: America, This Is You!” (ABC)

“Kids Baking Championship: North Pole Edition” (Food)

10 p.m.

“The L Word: Generation Q” (Showtime)

11 p.m.

“Work in Progress” (Showtime)

Monday, December 9

8 p.m.

“Diesel Brothers” (Discovery)

9 p.m.

“Dirty Mudder Truckers” (Discovery)

10 p.m.

“Twin Turbos” (Discovery)

Tuesday, December 10

8 p.m.

“Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” (NBC)

10 p.m.

“Behind Bars: Women Inside” (A&E)

Thursday, December 12

“Jack Whitehall: Christmas With My Father” (Netflix)

Friday, December 13

“The Expanse” (Amazon Prime)

“Marvel’s Runaways” (Hulu)

8 p.m.

“88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade” (The CW)

9 p.m.

“My Lottery Dream Home” (HGTV)

“No Passport Required” (PBS)

Sunday, December 15

8 p.m.

“42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors” (CBS)

“The Christmas Caroler Challenge” (The CW)

Monday, December 16

8 p.m.

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” (VH1)

“Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos – Holidays 2019” (FOX)

9 p.m.

“Good Trouble Holiday Special” (Freeform)

“Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019” (The CW)

“Laurel Canyon” (Epix)

10 p.m.

“Holidays With the Houghs” (NBC)

“A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition” (HGTV)

Tuesday, December 17

8 p.m.

“Dogs of the Year” (The CW)

Wednesday, December 18

“Soundtrack” (Netflix)

8 p.m.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’” (ABC)

9 p.m.

“Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019” (The CW)

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” (HGTV)

Thursday, December 19

8 p.m.

“2020 Miss America Competition” (NBC)

“iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019” (The CW)

Friday, December 20

“The Witcher” (Netflix)

8 p.m.

“Global Citizen Prize” (NBC)

10 p.m.

“In the Long Run: Christmas Special” (Starz)

11 p.m.

“Trending Fear” (Travel)

Saturday, December 21

9 p.m.

“Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge” (Food)

Sunday, December 22

8 p.m.

“The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With the Cast of SEAL Team” (CBS)

9 p.m.

“A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel” (CBS)

Monday, December 23

8 p.m.

“The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With Seth Rogen” (CBS)

10 p.m.

“Food Network Challenge” (Food)

Tuesday, December 24

“John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” (Netflix)

“Lost in Space” (Netflix)

Wednesday, December 25

9 p.m.

“Call the Midwife Holiday Special” (PBS)

Thursday, December 26

“You” (Netflix)

Friday, December 27

“Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss” (Hulu)

“Kevin Hart: Don’t Fuck This Up” (Netflix)

8 p.m.

“America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 3” (The CW)

9 p.m.

“Craft in America” (PBS)

“Popstar’s Best of 2019” (The CW)

Saturday, December 28

9 p.m.

“Restaurant Impossible” (Food)

Sunday, December 29

8 p.m.

“Flirty Dancing” (FOX)

9 p.m.

“Cake-Off: New Year’s Eve” (Food)

10 p.m.

“Dare Me” (USA)

11 p.m.

“Lost in the Wild” (Travel)

Monday, December 30

“Alexa & Katie” (Netflix)

Tuesday, December 31

8 p.m.

“A Toast to 2019!” (NBC)

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” (ABC)

“Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey” (FOX)

10 p.m.

“NBC New Year’s Eve Special” (NBC)