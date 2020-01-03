“Killing Eve’s” fun is far from over.

BBC America has officially renewed the critically acclaimed series for a fourth season today. The renewal comes several months ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere, which is set to air sometime this spring.

“How could we not have massive confidence in ‘Killing Eve?’ It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey,” added executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early – the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, based on the “Codename Villanelle” novellas by Luke Jennings, “Killing Eve” stars Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell, Sean Delaney, and more.

Waller-Bridge created the series and acted as showrunner throughout the show’s first season, before handing showrunner duties to Emerald Fennell for the second season, who in turn, has passed on the the job to Suzanne Heathcote for the third season. It is expected that Heathcote will continue to the show’s tradition of having a different showrunner each season, though her fourth season successor has yet to be announced.

In its second season, which was simulcast on BBC America and AMC, “Killing Eve” had the highest growth rate of any returning TV drama since the final season of “Breaking Bad” in 2013, and doubled its first season’s Live +SD audience.

“Killing Eve” will return for its third season in the spring.