Today brought good news for two NBC titles.

Announced this morning at the TCAs winter press tour, the network has officially renewed its medical drama, “New Amsterdam,” for 3 more seasons. The renewal will take the series through its fifth overall season, and comes just as the show – which is currently in its second season – is set to return from its midseason break in just a few short days.

In its current season, “New Amsterdam” has been averaging 5.24 million viewers and a pretty good 0.8 live + same day rating in the adults 18-49 demo. While those numbers aren’t large enough to make “New Amsterdam” a smash hit, the show has also pulled in consistently impressive delayed viewing gains, making its massive multi-season renewal today a little more understandable.

In addition to “New Amsterdam,” NBC has also gone ahead and renewed the Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler-hosted competition series, “Making It,” for a third season today. The news comes about a month after the unscripted series wrapped up its 8-episode second season, which aired over a full year after its first.

The show’s renewal today comes as a bit of a surprise, considering “Making It’s” second season averaged only a low 0.5 live + same day rating among adults 18-49 – predictably down from the 0.9 rating that its first season averaged in the summer of 2018. Regardless of the decision-making behind the show’s renewal though, with these two announcements, NBC has just taken some important steps in cementing its lineup for next season.

