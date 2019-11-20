ABC’s summer 2020 programming lineup is going to look very similar to the network’s 2019 roster.

Announced this afternoon, the network has officially renewed “Press Your Luck,” “Card Sharks,” “Match Game,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “To Tell the Truth,” and “The $100,000 Pyramid” for the 2020 season. “Press Your Luck” and “Card Sharks” will be returning for their second seasons, “Match Game” and “To Tell the Truth” will be coming back for their fifth seasons, and “Celebrity Family Feud” will be back for its sixth.

“Summer has become synonymous with ABC’s ‘Fun & Games’ brand,” said Rob Mills, Senior VP of Alternative Series, Specials, and Late Night at ABC. “To have these shows return is a testament to their strength, and the excitement and fun they bring each week. These are legit star-studded shows that celebrate everything we love about the spirit of competition. Thanks to them and ‘The Bachelorette,’ we dominated summer and are doubling down on next year.”

The renewals today don’t come as much of a surprise, as a game show-heavy summer lineup has done well for ABC over the years. That includes this past summer, when the network tied with NBC for the highest adults 18-49 average of any of the broadcast networks.

They now join “Holey Moley” on a growing list of ABC shows confirmed to be returning next summer.