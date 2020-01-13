Showtime is bringing one of its longest-running titles to an end.

The cable network officially renewed “Shameless” for an eleventh season today, which will also be the dramedy’s last. The show’s final season will air sometime this summer, which combined with “Homeland,” makes it the second long-running Showtime series to be coming to an end this year.

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from [Showtime Entertainment president] Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” said creator John Wells. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

The “Shameless” renewal comes as the series is currently making its way through its tenth season, which is also its first since series lead, Emmy Rossum, made her departure from the show last year. The series, which is Showtime’s highest-rated scripted original, is averaging 839,000 viewers and a 0.2 L+SD adults 18-49 rating in its current season.

In addition to the “Shameless” renewal today, Showtime has also renewed both “The L Word: Generation Q” and “Work in Progress” for 10-episode second seasons today.

“‘The L Word: Generation Q’ took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era,” said Showtime Entertainment President, Gary Levine. “The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what Marja, along with Ilene and this talented ensemble, will deliver for season two.”

“We could not be more gratified that both critics and viewers are responding to the spark of creativity and original point of view that blew us away when we first saw the pilot that screened at Sundance last year,” added fellow Showtime Entertainment President, Jana Winograde, about the “Work in Progress” renewal. “We fell in love with Abby at first sight, and are eager to share in the laughter (and tears) that she, Tim and Lilly will undoubtedly evoke in season two.”