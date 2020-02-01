For over a decade, TV by the Numbers has covered television ratings in a way no other site on the internet ever has. We have provided our readers with the necessary ratings information and analysis to help them better understand the state of their favorite shows. Sadly, due to the ever-changing nature of the online publishing business, today is the last day that TV by the Numbers will be active.

We want to take this moment to thank everyone who has ever watched over this site, managed it, contributed to it, and most importantly, read it. Your dedication to this site has kept it going over the years, and TV by the Numbers would never have become what it has, if it hadn’t been for your support.

So, as we say goodbye, we want to thank you, our readers, for keeping us around as long as you have. And we hope that you may continue to discuss TV ratings and the industry-at-large in the years to come, no matter where those discussions may take place.

Best regards,

The TV by the Numbers Team