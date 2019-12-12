Midge Maisel’s time in the spotlight is far from over.

Amazon has officially renewed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for a fourth season today. The renewal comes less than a full week after the critically acclaimed comedy’s third season made its debut last Friday on Amazon Prime.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series follows a housewife in the 1950s who decides to become a stand-up comic. Its ensemble cast includes Rachel Brosahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Luke Kirby, and more.

Amazon, like every other streaming service around right now, doesn’t regularly release official viewership numbers for any of its original series, which makes gauging the success of their original titles difficult. But with that being said, “Mrs. Maisel” has been a constant awards darling for Amazon, and the show’s renewal today comes as little of a surprise considering the consistent levels of critical praise it receives.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and season three has been no exception, with the series’ most watched opening weekend ever,” said Amazon Studios Head, Jennifer Salke. “We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in season four. Amy and Dan have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” added Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

The first three seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are available to stream on Amazon Prime.