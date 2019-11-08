Not every TV show is a success. In fact, very few are, which then leaves networks and streaming services with the decision of which non-hits to keep and which ones to let go.
This is the place for the ones that were let go. Here is a list of TV series canceled during the 2019-20 season.
See also the list of shows airing their final seasons in 2019-20 and those renewed for 2020-21 and beyond.
BROADCAST
“BH90210” (FOX)
“Fresh Off the Boat” (ABC)
“Grand Hotel” (ABC)
“The InBetween” (NBC)
“Sunnyside” (NBC)
CABLE/STREAMING
“Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” (Freeform)
“Lodge 49” (AMC)
“Pearson” (USA)
“Marvel’s Runaways” (Hulu)