Not every TV show is a success. In fact, very few are, which then leaves networks and streaming services with the decision of which non-hits to keep and which ones to let go.

This is the place for the ones that were let go. Here is a list of TV series canceled during the 2019-20 season.

See also the list of shows airing their final seasons in 2019-20 and those renewed for 2020-21 and beyond.

BROADCAST

“BH90210” (FOX)

“Fresh Off the Boat” (ABC)

“Grand Hotel” (ABC)

“The InBetween” (NBC)

“Sunnyside” (NBC)

CABLE/STREAMING

“Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” (Freeform)

“Lodge 49” (AMC)

“Pearson” (USA)

“Marvel’s Runaways” (Hulu)