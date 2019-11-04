Here is a list of shows renewed through the 2020-21 season, and in some cases beyond that. Some cable and streaming shows listed below may air their next seasons in the first half of 2020.

See also the list of shows airing their final seasons this year and those canceled in the 2019-20 season.

BROADCAST

“The $100,000 Pyramid” (ABC)

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” (ABC) – through 2021

“Bless the Harts” (FOX)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

“Card Sharks” (ABC)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

“Dr. Phil” (Syndicated) – through 2023

“Evil” (CBS)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“Holey Moley” (ABC)

“Jeopardy” (Syndicated) – through 2023

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“Match Game” (ABC)

“Mom” (CBS)

“The Outpost” (The CW)

“Press Your Luck” (ABC)

“The Simpsons” (FOX)

“This is Us” (NBC) – through 2022

“To Tell the Truth” (ABC)

“The Wendy Williams Show” (Syndicated) – through 2022

“Wheel of Fortune” (Syndicated) – through 2023

“Young Sheldon” (CBS)

CABLE/STREAMING

“American Horror Story” (FX)

“Another Life” (Netflix)

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Back to Life” (Showtime)

“Big Mouth” (Netflix) – through season 6

“Brockmire” (IFC)

“Claws” (TNT)

“Creepshow” (Shudder)

“The Crown” (Netflix) – through Season 4

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Dickinson” (Apple TV+)

“Disenchantment” (Netflix) – through Season 3

“Elite” (Netflix)

“Florida Girls” (PopTV)

“For All Mankind” (Apple TV+)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS) – through 2020

“Gen:Lock” (HBO Max)

“Goliath” (Amazon)

“Jack Ryan” (Amazon)

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (E!) – through 2020

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) – through Season 7 in 2020

“Lord of the Rings” (Amazon) – through season 2

“Modern Love” (Amazon)

“On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

“Outlander” (Starz) – through Season 6

“Pennyworth” (Epix)

“Project Runway” (Bravo)

“Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO) – through 2020

“Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim) – for 70 episodes

“Search Party” (HBO Max) – through season 4

“See” (Apple TV+)

“Servant” (Apple TV+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“South Park” (Comedy Central) – through season 26

“Titans” (DC Universe)

“Tosh.0” (Comedy Central) – through 2020

“Undone” (Amazon)

“The Walking Dead” (AMC)

“Watch What Happens Live” (Bravo) – through 2020

“Why Women Kill” (CBS All Access)

“The Witcher” (Netflix)