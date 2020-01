ESPN resumed its usual dominance over the Saturday cable ratings this past weekend.

The network’s broadcast of the NCAA Fiesta Bowl game between Clemson and Ohio State topped the night’s cable shows with a massive 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 and a 20.39 million viewer audience. The network’s broadcast of the Cotton Bowl game between Memphis and Penn State, which took place earlier in the day, landed lower in the Saturday cable chart with a 1.4 rating and 6.22 million viewers.

Thanks to its college football coverage throughout the day, ESPN not only secured the chart’s top 13 spots, but generated a total of 14 of Saturday’s 25 highest-rated cable broadcasts.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, December 28, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating CFP SEMIFINAL – CLEMSON/OHIO STATE ESPN 8:17 PM 20,393 5.6 CFP SEMIFINAL SUST ESPN 7:48 PM 16,682 4.4 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 7:58 PM 16,463 4.3 CFP SEMIFINAL ESPN 4:20 PM 16,466 4.2 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 4:07 PM 12,020 2.9 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 12:08 AM 8,323 2.6 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 3:46 PM 9,703 2.3 COTTON BOWL – MEMPHIS/PENN STATE ESPN 12:00 PM 6,220 1.4 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:26 AM 3,602 1.2 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 11:50 AM 2,600 0.7 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:31 AM 1,650 0.6 COLLEGE GAMEDAY ESPN 9:00 AM 1,437 0.4 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:30 AM 1,120 0.4 SHO CH BOX: 19 SHOWTIME 11:48 PM 577 0.2 THE KITCHEN AT FN FOOD 11:00 AM 1,218 0.2 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 648 0.2 PIONEER WOMAN FOOD 10:00 AM 1,174 0.2 SHO CH BOX: 19 SHOWTIME 11:14 PM 471 0.2 SHO CH BOX: 19 SHOWTIME 10:20 PM 482 0.2 POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU HBO 8:00 PM 447 0.2 ROCK THE BLOCK REPACK HOME 9:00 PM 809 0.2 KIDS BAKING CHAMP FOOD 11:00 PM 706 0.2 ROCK THE BLOCK REPACK HOME 8:00 PM 833 0.2 CFP SEMIFINAL SUST ESPN2 7:48 PM 500 0.2 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN2 7:58 PM 605 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.