The cable ratings for the holiday week of Dec. 23-29 were dominated by several live sports broadcasts.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA game between Clemson and Ohio State topped the week’s adults 18-49 (5.6 rating) and total viewer (20.39 million) charts. Meanwhile, the network’s coverage of the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings “Monday Night Football” game placed fifth in both charts (3.6, 13,57 million viewers) as well.

In total, ESPN generated 21 of the week’s 28 highest-rated cable broadcasts, and 18 of the 25 most-watched.

Top 25 original cable shows (including ties) in adults 18-49 for Dec. 23-29, 2019

Rank Show Net Day Time 18-49 rating 18-49 viewers (000s)* 1 CFP SEMIFINAL – CLEMSON/OHIO STATE ESPN Sat. 8:17 PM 5.6 7,117 2 CFP SEMIFINAL SUST ESPN Sat. 7:48 PM 4.4 5,632 3 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN Sat. 7:58 PM 4.3 5,555 4 CFP SEMIFINAL ESPN Sat. 4:20 PM 4.2 5,376 5 NFL REGULAR SEASON – GREEN BAY/MINNESOTA ESPN Mon. 8:13 PM 3.6 4,582 6 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN Sat. 4:07 PM 2.9 3,750 7 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN Sat. 12:08 AM 2.6 3,290 8 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN Sat. 3:46 PM 2.3 2,970 9 MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF ESPN Mon. 8:00 PM 1.7 2,150 10 COTTON BOWL – MEMPHIS/PENN STATE ESPN Sat. 12:00 PM 1.4 1,830 11 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN Mon. 11:28 PM 1.3 1,638 12 NBA REGULAR SEASON – BOSTON/TORONTO ESPN Weds. 12:12 PM 1.2 1,485 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN Sat. 12:26 AM 1.2 1,472 14 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – OKLAHOMA STATE/TEXAS A&M ESPN Fri. 6:48 PM 1.1 1,421 15 24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS Weds. 10:00 AM 1.0 1,267 16 24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS Weds. 12:00 PM 0.8 1,024 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – MICHIGAN STATE/WAKE FOREST ESPN Fri. 3:24 PM 0.8 1,011 24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS Weds. 8:00 AM 0.8 973 19 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN Sat. 11:50 AM 0.7 934 COLL FTBL SCOREBOARD ESPN Thurs. 7:36 PM 0.7 922 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – PITTSBURGH/EASTERN MICHIGAN ESPN Thurs. 8:00 PM 0.7 922 24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS Tues. 8:00 PM 0.7 909 NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA CLIPPERS/LA LAKERS ESPN Weds. 8:00 PM 0.7 896 90 DAY FIANCE TLC Sun. 8:00 PM 0.7 883 NBA REGULAR SEASON – NEW ORLEANS/DENVER ESPN Weds. 10:39 PM 0.7 858 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – AIR FORCE/WASHINGTON STATE ESPN Fri. 10:16 PM 0.7 858 HOLIDAY BOWL – IOWA/USC FOX SPORTS 1 Fri. 8:01 PM 0.7 858 24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS Tues. 10:00 PM 0.7 832

Top 25 original cable shows in total viewers for Dec. 23-29, 2019

Rank Show Net Day Time Viewers (000s) 1 CFP SEMIFINAL – CLEMSON/OHIO STATE ESPN Sat. 8:17 PM 20,393 2 CFP SEMIFINAL SUST ESPN Sat. 7:48 PM 16,682 3 CFP SEMIFINAL ESPN Sat. 4:20 PM 16,466 4 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN Sat. 7:58 PM 16,463 5 NFL REGULAR SEASON – GREEN BAY/MINNESOTA ESPN Mon. 8:13 PM 13,566 6 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN Sat. 4:07 PM 12,020 7 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN Sat. 3:46 PM 9,703 8 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN Sat. 12:08 AM 8,323 9 MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF ESPN Mon. 8:00 PM 6,726 10 COTTON BOWL – MEMPHIS/PENN STATE ESPN Sat. 12:00 PM 6,220 11 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – OKLAHOMA STATE/TEXAS A&M ESPN Fri. 6:48 PM 4,895 12 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN Mon. 11:28 PM 4,019 13 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – MICHIGAN STATE/WAKE FOREST ESPN Fri. 3:24 PM 3,795 14 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN Sat. 12:26 AM 3,602 15 NBA REGULAR SEASON – BOSTON/TORONTO ESPN Weds. 12:12 PM 3,324 16 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – PITTSBURGH/EASTERN MICHIGAN ESPN Thurs. 8:00 PM 3,045 17 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE HALLMARK Weds. 8:00 PM 3,016 18 HANNITY SPECIAL FOX NEWS Mon. 9:00 PM 2,737 19 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS Mon. 8:00 PM 2,735 20 THE FIVE FOX NEWS Mon. 5:00 PM 2,683 21 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS Thurs. 8:00 PM 2,660 22 HANNITY FOX NEWS Thurs. 9:00 PM 2,637 23 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – AIR FORCE/WASHINGTON STATE ESPN Fri. 10:16 PM 2,617 24 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN Sat. 11:50 AM 2,600 25 24 HOURS OF A XMAS STORY: A CHRISTMAS STORY TBS Weds. 10:00 AM 2,580

All ratings are live + same-day. Source: The Nielsen Company.