“Monday Night Football” and “The Walking Dead” were cable’s top unscripted and scripted broadcasts for the week of Nov. 11.

ESPN’s broadcast of the “MNF” game between Seattle and San Francisco topped the week’s adults 18-49 and total viewer charts, with a 5.1 rating and 15.98 million viewers. That puts it up a bit from the 4.5 rating and 13.98 million viewer audience that the Cowboys vs. Giants “MNF” game topped the previous week’s cable charts with.

Meanwhile, AMC’s “The Walking Dead” reclaimed its place as the week’s highest-rated cable show, with a 1.1 rating. The long-running zombie series also raked in the largest audience (3.31 million viewers) of any of the week’s scripted cable offerings.

Top 25 original cable shows (including ties) in adults 18-49 for Nov. 11-17, 2019

Rank Show Net Day Time 18-49 rating 18-49 viewers (000s)* 1 NFL REGULAR SEASON – SEATTLE/SAN FRANCISCO ESPN Mon. 8:14 PM 5.1 6,515 2 MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF ESPN Mon. 8:00 PM 2.4 3,034 3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN Mon. 12:11 AM 1.4 1,830 4 THE WALKING DEAD AMC Sun. 9:00 PM 1.1 1,434 5 RICK & MORTY ADULT SWIM Sun. 11:30 PM 1.0 1,242 6 NBA REGULAR SEASON – GOLDEN STATE/LA LAKERS ESPN Weds. 10:14 PM 0.9 1,101 7 NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL 2019 WK 11 – PIT VS. CLE NFL NETWORK Thurs. 8:23 PM 0.8 1,024 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA Mon. 8:00 PM 0.8 960 9 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRIME – LSU/MISSISSIPPI ESPN Sat. 7:06 PM 0.7 934 COLLEGE FOOTBALL AFT – ALABAMA/MISSISSIPPI STATE ESPN Sat. 12:01 PM 0.7 870 90 DAY FIANCE TLC Sun. 8:00 PM 0.7 870 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA Mon. 9:00 PM 0.7 845 NFLN THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL-SUS NFL NETWORK Thurs. 11:29 PM 0.7 845 COLLEGE GAMEDAY ESPN Sat. 9:00 AM 0.7 845 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA BRAVO Sun. 8:00 PM 0.7 845 CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY Tues. 9:00 PM 0.7 832 17 NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA CLIPPERS/HOUSTON ESPN Weds. 7:43 PM 0.6 819 MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN ESPN Mon. 6:00 PM 0.6 794 LIVE PD: 251 LIVE PD A&E Fri. 9:00 PM 0.6 742 LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD VH1 Mon. 8:00 PM 0.6 730 NBA REGULAR SEASON – BOSTON/GOLDEN STATE ESPN Fri. 10:35 PM 0.6 730 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: WRITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS HALLMARK Sun. 8:00 PM 0.6 704 23 NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN Sun. 10:00 AM 0.5 691 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA Mon. 10:00 PM 0.5 666 LIVE PD: 252 LIVE PD A&E Sat. 9:00 PM 0.5 666 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRIME – ARIZONA/OREGON ESPN Sat. 10:33 PM 0.5 666 GOLD RUSH DISCOVERY Fri. 9:00 PM 0.5 653 SOUTH PARK COMEDY Weds. 10:00 PM 0.5 640 AMERICAN HORROR STORY FX Weds. 10:00 PM 0.5 640 BELOW DECK BRAVO Mon. 9:00 PM 0.5 602 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC BRAVO Tues. 9:00 PM 0.5 589

Top 25 original cable shows in total viewers for Nov. 11-17, 2019

Rank Show Net Day Time Viewers (000s) 1 NFL REGULAR SEASON – SEATTLE/SAN FRANSISCO ESPN Mon. 8:14 PM 15,978 2 MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF ESPN Mon. 8:00 PM 7,951 3 HANNITY FOX NEWS Weds. 9:00 PM 4,426 4 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS Weds. 8:00 PM 3,966 5 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN Mon. 12:11 AM 3,795 6 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC Fri. 9:00 PM 3,664 7 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS Thurs. 8:00 PM 3,654 8 THE FIVE FOX NEWS Weds. 5:00 PM 3,635 9 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC Weds. 9:00 PM 3,631 10 HANNITY FOX NEWS Thurs. 9:00 PM 3,548 11 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS Weds. 10:00 PM 3,477 12 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS Fri. 8:00 PM 3,434 13 HANNITY SPECIAL FOX NEWS Fri. 9:00 PM 3,427 14 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CHRISTMAS UNDER THE STARS HALLMARK Sat. 8:00 PM 3,373 15 THE WALKING DEAD AMC Sun. 9:00 PM 3,311 16 THE FIVE FOX NEWS Fri. 5:00 PM 3,263 17 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS Tues. 8:00 PM 3,240 18 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: WRITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS HALLMARK Sun. 8:00 PM 3,215 19 THE FIVE FOX NEWS Thurs. 5:00 PM 3,205 20 HANNITY FOX NEWS Tues. 9:00 PM 3,177 21 OUTNUMBERED OVERTIME FOX NEWS Weds. 1:00 PM 3,163 22 CURSE OF OAK ISLAND HISTORY Tues. 9:00 PM 3,146 23 DAILY BRIEFING WITH D. PERINO FOX NEWS Weds. 2:00 PM 3,118 24 OUTNUMBERED OVERTIME FOX NEWS Fri. 1:00 PM 3,099 25 SPECIAL REPORT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS Weds. 6:00 PM 3,097

All ratings are live + same-day. Source: The Nielsen Company.