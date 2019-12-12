Dec. 2-6 proved to be down week for multiple shows in the late-night ratings.

CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” tied for the week’s no. 1 spot with a 0.33 average rating in the adults 18-49 demo, but was down quite a bit from the 0.44 rating it averaged the week before. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returned from a week off, and held steady by matching “Colbert’s” 0.33 average.

Elsewhere, NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” placed third in the 11:35 p.m. time slot with a 0.32 rating, predictably down from the 0.57 rating it averaged on Thanksgiving week. CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” similarly dropped from a 0.24 to a 0.18.

In cable, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” returned from a week off with a 0.19, while “Lights Out with David Spade” scored a 0.10. TBS’ “Conan” returned with a 0.14.

Here are the late-night numbers for Dec. 2-6, 2019:

BROADCAST

Notes: Dec. 2 and 3’s CBS telecasts and Dec. 6’s “Tonight” were encores and are excluded from these averages. Dec. 6’s “Kimmel” and “Late Late Show” were also rebroadcasts, but are included in those shows’ averages.

Show Net Adults 18-49, 12/2 – 12/6 Viewers (millions),

12/2 – 12/6 Adults 18-49 season to date Viewers (millions) season to date 11:35 p.m. Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS 0.33/3 2.79 0.45/4 3.58 Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC 0.33/3 1.88 0.35/3 1.96 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC 0.32/3 1.71 0.42/3 2.00 12:35 a.m. Nightline ABC 0.20/2 1.10 0.22/2 1.16 Late Late Show with James Corden CBS 0.18/2 1.17 0.21/2 1.27 Late Night with Seth Meyers – R NBC 0.18/2 1.01 0.25/3 1.32 1:35 a.m. A Little Late with Lilly Singh – R NBC 0.14/2 0.64 0.16/2 0.70

CABLE

Show Net Time Adults 18-49, 12/2 – 12/6 Viewers (millions),

12/2 – 12/6 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 11:30 p.m. 0.36 0.74 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 12:30 a.m. 0.27 0.55 Conan TBS 11 p.m. 0.14 0.35 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Comedy Central 11 p.m. 0.19 0.61 Lights Out with David Spade Comedy Central 11:30 p.m. 0.10 0.27

Source: The Nielsen Company