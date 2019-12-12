Dec. 2-6 proved to be down week for multiple shows in the late-night ratings.
CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” tied for the week’s no. 1 spot with a 0.33 average rating in the adults 18-49 demo, but was down quite a bit from the 0.44 rating it averaged the week before. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returned from a week off, and held steady by matching “Colbert’s” 0.33 average.
Elsewhere, NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” placed third in the 11:35 p.m. time slot with a 0.32 rating, predictably down from the 0.57 rating it averaged on Thanksgiving week. CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” similarly dropped from a 0.24 to a 0.18.
In cable, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” returned from a week off with a 0.19, while “Lights Out with David Spade” scored a 0.10. TBS’ “Conan” returned with a 0.14.
Here are the late-night numbers for Dec. 2-6, 2019:
BROADCAST
Notes: Dec. 2 and 3’s CBS telecasts and Dec. 6’s “Tonight” were encores and are excluded from these averages. Dec. 6’s “Kimmel” and “Late Late Show” were also rebroadcasts, but are included in those shows’ averages.
|Show
|Net
|Adults 18-49, 12/2 – 12/6
|Viewers (millions),
12/2 – 12/6
|Adults 18-49 season to date
|Viewers (millions) season to date
|11:35 p.m.
|Late Show with Stephen Colbert
|CBS
|0.33/3
|2.79
|0.45/4
|3.58
|Jimmy Kimmel Live!
|ABC
|0.33/3
|1.88
|0.35/3
|1.96
|The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
|NBC
|0.32/3
|1.71
|0.42/3
|2.00
|12:35 a.m.
|Nightline
|ABC
|0.20/2
|1.10
|0.22/2
|1.16
|Late Late Show with James Corden
|CBS
|0.18/2
|1.17
|0.21/2
|1.27
|Late Night with Seth Meyers – R
|NBC
|0.18/2
|1.01
|0.25/3
|1.32
|1:35 a.m.
|A Little Late with Lilly Singh – R
|NBC
|0.14/2
|0.64
|0.16/2
|0.70
CABLE
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Adults 18-49, 12/2 – 12/6
|Viewers (millions),
12/2 – 12/6
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|11:30 p.m.
|0.36
|0.74
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|12:30 a.m.
|0.27
|0.55
|Conan
|TBS
|11 p.m.
|0.14
|0.35
|The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
|Comedy Central
|11 p.m.
|0.19
|0.61
|Lights Out with David Spade
|Comedy Central
|11:30 p.m.
|0.10
|0.27
Source: The Nielsen Company