Unsurprisingly, the Christmas holiday resulted in almost every late-night show taking the week of Dec. 23-27 off.
ABC’s “Nightline” was the sole late-night show not to air only reruns throughout the week, and as a result, tied for the 12:35 a.m. time slot’s demo win with a 0.15 average rating among adults 18-49. Every other late-night show on the broadcast networks took the week off, including NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which topped the week’s late-night ratings with a predictably low 0.30 average.
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (0.22), “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (0.21), “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (0.15), “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (0.14), and “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” (0.11) all posted similarly low numbers for the week.
In cable, Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “Lights Out with David Spade” were both preempted, while TBS’ “Conan” (0.16) took the week off.
Here are the late-night numbers for Dec. 23-27, 2019:
BROADCAST
Notes: Dec. 24 and 25 telecasts were coded as specials and are excluded from these averages. NBC and CBS shows were also preempted on Christmas Eve.
|Show
|Net
|Adults 18-49, 12/23 – 12/27
|Viewers (millions),
12/23 – 12/27
|Adults 18-49 season to date
|Viewers (millions) season to date
|11:35 p.m.
|The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – R
|NBC
|0.30/2
|1.68
|0.41/3
|2.01
|Late Show with Stephen Colbert – R
|CBS
|0.22/2
|1.86
|0.45/4
|3.64
|Jimmy Kimmel Live! – R
|ABC
|0.21/2
|1.43
|0.34/3
|1.94
|12:35 a.m.
|Nightline
|ABC
|0.15/1
|0.94
|0.21/2
|1.14
|Late Night with Seth Meyers – R
|NBC
|0.15/2
|0.84
|0.25/3
|1.34
|Late Late Show with James Corden – R
|CBS
|0.14/1
|1.00
|0.21/2
|1.28
|1:35 a.m.
|A Little Late with Lilly Singh – R
|NBC
|0.11/1
|0.56
|0.16/2
|0.71
CABLE
Note: “Conan” was preempted on Dec. 24.
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Adults 18-49, 12/23 – 12/27
|Viewers (millions),
12/23 – 12/27
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|11:30 p.m.
|0.32
|0.66
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|12:30 a.m.
|0.28
|0.56
|Conan – R
|TBS
|11 p.m.
|0.16
|0.43
|The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
|Comedy Central
|11 p.m.
|Preempted
|Preempted
|Lights Out with David Spade
|Comedy Central
|11:30 p.m.
|Preempted
|Preempted
Source: The Nielsen Company