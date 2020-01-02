Unsurprisingly, the Christmas holiday resulted in almost every late-night show taking the week of Dec. 23-27 off.

ABC’s “Nightline” was the sole late-night show not to air only reruns throughout the week, and as a result, tied for the 12:35 a.m. time slot’s demo win with a 0.15 average rating among adults 18-49. Every other late-night show on the broadcast networks took the week off, including NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which topped the week’s late-night ratings with a predictably low 0.30 average.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (0.22), “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (0.21), “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (0.15), “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (0.14), and “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” (0.11) all posted similarly low numbers for the week.

In cable, Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “Lights Out with David Spade” were both preempted, while TBS’ “Conan” (0.16) took the week off.

Here are the late-night numbers for Dec. 23-27, 2019:

BROADCAST

Notes: Dec. 24 and 25 telecasts were coded as specials and are excluded from these averages. NBC and CBS shows were also preempted on Christmas Eve.

Show Net Adults 18-49, 12/23 – 12/27 Viewers (millions),

12/23 – 12/27 Adults 18-49 season to date Viewers (millions) season to date 11:35 p.m. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – R NBC 0.30/2 1.68 0.41/3 2.01 Late Show with Stephen Colbert – R CBS 0.22/2 1.86 0.45/4 3.64 Jimmy Kimmel Live! – R ABC 0.21/2 1.43 0.34/3 1.94 12:35 a.m. Nightline ABC 0.15/1 0.94 0.21/2 1.14 Late Night with Seth Meyers – R NBC 0.15/2 0.84 0.25/3 1.34 Late Late Show with James Corden – R CBS 0.14/1 1.00 0.21/2 1.28 1:35 a.m. A Little Late with Lilly Singh – R NBC 0.11/1 0.56 0.16/2 0.71

CABLE

Note: “Conan” was preempted on Dec. 24.

Show Net Time Adults 18-49, 12/23 – 12/27 Viewers (millions),

12/23 – 12/27 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 11:30 p.m. 0.32 0.66 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 12:30 a.m. 0.28 0.56 Conan – R TBS 11 p.m. 0.16 0.43 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Comedy Central 11 p.m. Preempted Preempted Lights Out with David Spade Comedy Central 11:30 p.m. Preempted Preempted

Source: The Nielsen Company