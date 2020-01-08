Another week of encores resulted in predictably low numbers in the late-night ratings.

Despite taking the week off, NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” remained the no. 1 late-night show in the adults 18-49 demo, with a 0.47 average rating. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (0.28), “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (0.22), “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (0.24), “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (0.13), and “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” (0.13) all stayed on hiatus as well.

ABC’s “Nightline” was the only broadcast late-night title not to take the week off, and managed to tick up from its previous 0.15 average rating to a 0.17.

In cable, another week of encores kept TBS’ “Conan” low with a 0.13 average, while Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “Lights Out with David Spade” were both preempted again.

Here are the late-night numbers for Dec. 30, 2019 – Jan. 3, 2020:

BROADCAST

Notes: All Jan. 1’s telecasts were coded as specials, as were Dec. 31’s CBS programs, and are excluded from these averages. ABC programming was preempted on Dec. 31 and “A Little Late” was preempted on Jan. 1.

Show Net Adults 18-49, 12/30 – 1/3 Viewers (millions),

12/30 – 1/3 Adults 18-49 season to date Viewers (millions) season to date 11:35 p.m. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – R NBC 0.47/3 1.99 0.42/3 2.02 Jimmy Kimmel Live! – R ABC 0.28/2 1.53 0.34/3 1.95 Late Show with Stephen Colbert – R CBS 0.22/2 1.87 0.46/4 3.69 12:35 a.m. Late Night with Seth Meyers – R NBC 0.24/2 1.03 0.25/3 1.36 Nightline ABC 0.17/2 0.98 0.21/2 1.14 Late Late Show with James Corden – R CBS 0.13/1 0.90 0.21/2 1.29 1:35 a.m. A Little Late with Lilly Singh – R NBC 0.13/2 0.62 0.16/2 0.71

CABLE

Show Net Time Adults 18-49, 12/30 – 1/3 Viewers (millions),

12/30 – 1/3 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 11:30 p.m. 0.28 0.61 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 12:30 a.m. 0.27 0.57 Conan – R TBS 11 p.m. 0.13 0.36 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Comedy Central 11 p.m. Preempted Preempted Lights Out with David Spade Comedy Central 11:30 p.m. Preempted Preempted

Source: The Nielsen Company