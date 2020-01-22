The week of Jan. 13 saw “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” experience a small uptick in the late-night ratings.

The CBS series averaged a 0.35 rating among adults 18-49, up from the 0.33 that it averaged the week before. NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was the week’s only show to top “Colbert” in the demo, with a 0.37 average of its own, down a tick from its previous 0.38 average. Meanwhile, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” suffered a notable week-to-week decline, falling from a 0.37 to a 0.29.

On NBC, both “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (0.21) and “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” (0.13) ticked down one-hundredth of a point week-to-week. Elsewhere, ABC’s “Nightline” dropped from a 0.22 to a 0.20, while CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” returned from hiatus with a 0.18.

In cable, Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” fell from a 0.20 to a 0.16, and “Lights Out with David Spade” (0.09) ticked down one-hundredth of a point. TBS’ “Conan” came back from a week off with a 0.13.

Here are the late-night numbers for Jan. 13-17, 2020:

BROADCAST

Notes: The “Late Show,” “Kimmel,” “Late Night,” “Late Late Show,” and “A Little Late” broadcasts on Jan. 17 were all encores, with all but “Kimmel’s” excluded from these averages. “Late Night” and “A Little Late” also excluded their Jan. 16 broadcasts, which were encores.

Show Net Adults 18-49, 1/13 – 1/17 Viewers (millions),

1/13 – 1/17 Adults 18-49 season to date Viewers (millions) season to date 11:35 p.m. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC 0.37/3 1.83 0.41/3 2.00 Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS 0.35/3 3.08 0.44/4 3.59 Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC 0.29/2 1.77 0.34/3 1.93 12:35 a.m. Late Night with Seth Meyers NBC 0.21/2 1.07 0.25/3 1.33 Nightline ABC 0.20/2 1.08 0.21/2 1.14 Late Late Show with James Corden CBS 0.18/2 1.26 0.20/2 1.29 1:35 a.m. A Little Late with Lilly Singh NBC 0.13/2 0.58 0.16/2 0.70

CABLE

Show Net Time Adults 18-49, 1/13 – 1/17 Viewers (millions),

1/13 – 1/17 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 11:30 p.m. 0.33 0.64 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 12:30 a.m. 0.29 0.54 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Comedy Central 11 p.m. 0.16 0.60 Conan TBS 11 p.m. 0.13 0.35 Lights Out with David Spade Comedy Central 11:30 p.m. 0.09 0.24

