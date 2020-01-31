“The Late Late Show with James Corden” took a small hit in the late-night ratings for the week of Jan. 20.

The CBS late-night series averaged a 0.16 rating in the adults 18-49 demo for the week, down two-hundredths of a point from the 0.18 it averaged the week before. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” similarly ticked down from a 0.35 rating to a 0.32, tying it with NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (0.32), which also experienced a notable downtick, for the week’s demo win.

Unlike those 3 shows, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” managed to maintain its previous 0.29 average rating for the second week in a row. Meanwhile, on NBC, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” ticked up from a 0.13 to a 0.14, but the same could not be said for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” which slipped from a 0.21 to a 0.20.

In cable, TBS’ “Conan” climbed up from its previous 0.13 average to a 0.18, while Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (0.21) and “Lights Out with David Spade” (0.11) both improved week-to-week as well.

Here are the late-night numbers for Jan. 20-24, 2020:

BROADCAST

Notes: Jan. 24’s “Late Show,” “Kimmel,” “Late Night,” “Late Late Show,” and “A Little Late” were all encores. The CBS rebroadcasts were excluded from these averages.

Show Net Adults 18-49, 1/20 – 1/24 Viewers (millions),

1/20 – 1/24 Adults 18-49 season to date Viewers (millions) season to date 11:35 p.m. Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS 0.32/3 2.94 0.44/4 3.61 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC 0.32/3 1.74 0.41/3 1.99 Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC 0.29/2 1.70 0.34/3 1.92 12:35 a.m. Late Night with Seth Meyers NBC 0.20/2 1.05 0.25/3 1.32 Nightline ABC 0.19/2 1.05 0.21/2 1.14 Late Late Show with James Corden CBS 0.16/2 1.17 0.20/2 1.28 1:35 a.m. A Little Late with Lilly Singh NBC 0.14/2 0.63 0.16/2 0.69

CABLE

Show Net Time Adults 18-49, 1/20 – 1/24 Viewers (millions),

1/20 – 1/24 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 11:30 p.m. 0.36 0.70 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 12:30 a.m. 0.31 0.57 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Comedy Central 11 p.m. 0.21 0.65 Conan TBS 11 p.m. 0.18 0.47 Lights Out with David Spade Comedy Central 11:30 p.m. 0.11 0.27

Source: The Nielsen Company