“The Late Late Show with James Corden” took a small hit in the late-night ratings for the week of Jan. 20.
The CBS late-night series averaged a 0.16 rating in the adults 18-49 demo for the week, down two-hundredths of a point from the 0.18 it averaged the week before. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” similarly ticked down from a 0.35 rating to a 0.32, tying it with NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (0.32), which also experienced a notable downtick, for the week’s demo win.
Unlike those 3 shows, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” managed to maintain its previous 0.29 average rating for the second week in a row. Meanwhile, on NBC, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” ticked up from a 0.13 to a 0.14, but the same could not be said for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” which slipped from a 0.21 to a 0.20.
In cable, TBS’ “Conan” climbed up from its previous 0.13 average to a 0.18, while Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (0.21) and “Lights Out with David Spade” (0.11) both improved week-to-week as well.
Here are the late-night numbers for Jan. 20-24, 2020:
BROADCAST
Notes: Jan. 24’s “Late Show,” “Kimmel,” “Late Night,” “Late Late Show,” and “A Little Late” were all encores. The CBS rebroadcasts were excluded from these averages.
|Show
|Net
|Adults 18-49, 1/20 – 1/24
|Viewers (millions),
1/20 – 1/24
|Adults 18-49 season to date
|Viewers (millions) season to date
|11:35 p.m.
|Late Show with Stephen Colbert
|CBS
|0.32/3
|2.94
|0.44/4
|3.61
|The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
|NBC
|0.32/3
|1.74
|0.41/3
|1.99
|Jimmy Kimmel Live!
|ABC
|0.29/2
|1.70
|0.34/3
|1.92
|12:35 a.m.
|Late Night with Seth Meyers
|NBC
|0.20/2
|1.05
|0.25/3
|1.32
|Nightline
|ABC
|0.19/2
|1.05
|0.21/2
|1.14
|Late Late Show with James Corden
|CBS
|0.16/2
|1.17
|0.20/2
|1.28
|1:35 a.m.
|A Little Late with Lilly Singh
|NBC
|0.14/2
|0.63
|0.16/2
|0.69
CABLE
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Adults 18-49, 1/20 – 1/24
|Viewers (millions),
1/20 – 1/24
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|11:30 p.m.
|0.36
|0.70
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|12:30 a.m.
|0.31
|0.57
|The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
|Comedy Central
|11 p.m.
|0.21
|0.65
|Conan
|TBS
|11 p.m.
|0.18
|0.47
|Lights Out with David Spade
|Comedy Central
|11:30 p.m.
|0.11
|0.27
Source: The Nielsen Company