“The Late Late Show with James Corden” took a small hit in the late-night ratings for the week of Jan. 20.

The CBS late-night series averaged a 0.16 rating in the adults 18-49 demo for the week, down two-hundredths of a point from the 0.18 it averaged the week before. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” similarly ticked down from a 0.35 rating to a 0.32, tying it with NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (0.32), which also experienced a notable downtick, for the week’s demo win.

Unlike those 3 shows, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” managed to maintain its previous 0.29 average rating for the second week in a row. Meanwhile, on NBC, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” ticked up from a 0.13 to a 0.14, but the same could not be said for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” which slipped from a 0.21 to a 0.20.

In cable, TBS’ “Conan” climbed up from its previous 0.13 average to a 0.18, while Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (0.21) and “Lights Out with David Spade” (0.11) both improved week-to-week as well.

Here are the late-night numbers for Jan. 20-24, 2020:

BROADCAST

Notes: Jan. 24’s “Late Show,” “Kimmel,” “Late Night,” “Late Late Show,” and “A Little Late” were all encores. The CBS rebroadcasts were excluded from these averages.

Show Net Adults 18-49, 1/20 – 1/24 Viewers (millions),
1/20 – 1/24		 Adults 18-49 season to date  Viewers (millions) season to date
11:35 p.m.
Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS 0.32/3 2.94 0.44/4 3.61
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC 0.32/3 1.74 0.41/3 1.99
Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC 0.29/2 1.70 0.34/3 1.92
12:35 a.m.
Late Night with Seth Meyers NBC 0.20/2 1.05 0.25/3 1.32
Nightline ABC 0.19/2 1.05 0.21/2 1.14
Late Late Show with James Corden CBS 0.16/2 1.17 0.20/2 1.28
1:35 a.m.
A Little Late with Lilly Singh NBC 0.14/2 0.63 0.16/2 0.69

 

CABLE

Show Net Time Adults 18-49, 1/20 – 1/24 Viewers (millions),
1/20 – 1/24
Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 11:30 p.m. 0.36 0.70
Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 12:30 a.m. 0.31 0.57
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Comedy Central 11 p.m. 0.21 0.65
Conan TBS 11 p.m. 0.18 0.47
Lights Out with David Spade Comedy Central 11:30 p.m. 0.11 0.27

Source: The Nielsen Company

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016. In his off time he enjoys rewatching old episodes of Game of Thrones and unironically singing along to ABBA. Every now and then, he even does them at the same time. He lives in Los Angeles.

blog comments powered by Disqus