Most late-night shows returned from the holiday break, resulting in predictably better ratings across the board for the week of Jan. 6.
NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” topped the week’s demo rankings yet again, despite averaging only a 0.38 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” followed closely behind “Fallon” with a 0.37 average, while CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” placed third among the 11:35 p.m. shows, with a 0.33.
NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and ABC’s “Nightline” tied for the highest rating in the 12:35 a.m. time slot, with both shows averaging 0.22s. “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” came back from the break with a 0.14, while CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (0.17) stayed on hiatus.
In cable, TBS’ “Conan” took the week off, while Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” returned from its holiday break with a 0.20. “Lights Out with David Spade” returned with a 0.10.
Here are the late-night numbers for Jan. 6-10, 2020:
BROADCAST
Notes: Jan. 10’s “Kimmel,” “Late Night,” and “A Little Late” were all encores.
|Show
|Net
|Adults 18-49, 1/6 – 1/10
|Viewers (millions),
1/6 – 1/10
|Adults 18-49 season to date
|Viewers (millions) season to date
|11:35 p.m.
|The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
|NBC
|0.38/3
|1.82
|0.41/3
|2.01
|Jimmy Kimmel Live!
|ABC
|0.37/3
|1.89
|0.34/3
|1.94
|Late Show with Stephen Colbert
|CBS
|0.33/3
|2.98
|0.45/4
|3.63
|12:35 a.m.
|Nightline
|ABC
|0.22/2
|1.17
|0.21/2
|1.14
|Late Night with Seth Meyers
|NBC
|0.22/2
|1.15
|0.25/3
|1.34
|Late Late Show with James Corden – R
|CBS
|0.17/2
|1.17
|0.21/2
|1.29
|1:35 a.m.
|A Little Late with Lilly Singh
|NBC
|0.14/2
|0.66
|0.16/2
|0.70
CABLE
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Adults 18-49, 1/6 – 1/10
|Viewers (millions),
1/6 – 1/10
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|11:30 p.m.
|0.30
|0.62
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|12:30 a.m.
|0.26
|0.52
|The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
|Comedy Central
|11 p.m.
|0.20
|0.70
|Conan – R
|TBS
|11 p.m.
|0.14
|0.39
|Lights Out with David Spade
|Comedy Central
|11:30 p.m.
|0.10
|0.27
Source: The Nielsen Company