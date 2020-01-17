Most late-night shows returned from the holiday break, resulting in predictably better ratings across the board for the week of Jan. 6.

NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” topped the week’s demo rankings yet again, despite averaging only a 0.38 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” followed closely behind “Fallon” with a 0.37 average, while CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” placed third among the 11:35 p.m. shows, with a 0.33.

NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and ABC’s “Nightline” tied for the highest rating in the 12:35 a.m. time slot, with both shows averaging 0.22s. “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” came back from the break with a 0.14, while CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (0.17) stayed on hiatus.

In cable, TBS’ “Conan” took the week off, while Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” returned from its holiday break with a 0.20. “Lights Out with David Spade” returned with a 0.10.

Here are the late-night numbers for Jan. 6-10, 2020:

BROADCAST

Notes: Jan. 10’s “Kimmel,” “Late Night,” and “A Little Late” were all encores.

Show Net Adults 18-49, 1/6 – 1/10 Viewers (millions),

1/6 – 1/10 Adults 18-49 season to date Viewers (millions) season to date 11:35 p.m. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC 0.38/3 1.82 0.41/3 2.01 Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC 0.37/3 1.89 0.34/3 1.94 Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS 0.33/3 2.98 0.45/4 3.63 12:35 a.m. Nightline ABC 0.22/2 1.17 0.21/2 1.14 Late Night with Seth Meyers NBC 0.22/2 1.15 0.25/3 1.34 Late Late Show with James Corden – R CBS 0.17/2 1.17 0.21/2 1.29 1:35 a.m. A Little Late with Lilly Singh NBC 0.14/2 0.66 0.16/2 0.70

CABLE

Show Net Time Adults 18-49, 1/6 – 1/10 Viewers (millions),

1/6 – 1/10 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 11:30 p.m. 0.30 0.62 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 12:30 a.m. 0.26 0.52 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Comedy Central 11 p.m. 0.20 0.70 Conan – R TBS 11 p.m. 0.14 0.39 Lights Out with David Spade Comedy Central 11:30 p.m. 0.10 0.27

Source: The Nielsen Company