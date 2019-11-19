“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” experienced a solid uptick in the late-night ratings for the week of Nov. 11.

The ABC series tied for the week’s first place spot in the adults 18-49 demo with a 0.35 average rating, up three-hundredths of a point from its 0.32 average from the week before. CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” went the other way, ticking down from a 0.38 to a 0.35 as well, while NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” rose from a 0.32 to a 0.34.

Also on NBC, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” posted a 0.21 average rating, similarly up two-hundredths of a point week-to-week. The same could not be said for “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which dropped from a 0.21 to a 0.18. “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” also slipped from its previous 0.15 to a 0.14 this time around.

In cable, Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” climbed up from a 0.17 to a 0.20, while “Lights Out with David Spade” grew two-hundredths of a point to a 0.12. TBS’ “Conan” raked in a 0.15, up from its previous 0.14 average as well.

Here are the late-night numbers for Nov. 11-15, 2019:

BROADCAST

Notes: Nov. 11’s “Late Show” was an encore and is excluded from these averages. Nov. 15’s “Kimmel,” “Late Night,” “Late Late Show,” and “A Little Late” were all encores.

Show Net Adults 18-49, 11/11 – 11/15 Viewers (millions),

11/11 – 11/15 Adults 18-49 season to date Viewers (millions) season to date 11:35 p.m. Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS 0.35/3 2.80 0.44/3 3.51 Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC 0.35/3 1.92 0.34/3 1.95 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC 0.34/3 1.86 0.40/3 1.93 12:35 a.m. Nightline ABC 0.22/2 1.17 0.22/2 1.19 Late Night with Seth Meyers NBC 0.21/2 1.12 0.23/3 1.25 Late Late Show with James Corden CBS 0.18/2 1.18 0.20/2 1.26 1:35 a.m. A Little Late with Lilly Singh NBC 0.14/2 0.66 0.15/2 0.67

CABLE

Show Net Time Adults 18-49, 11/11 – 11/15 Viewers (millions),

11/11 – 11/15 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 11:30 p.m. 0.34 0.68 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 12:30 a.m. 0.29 0.56 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Comedy Central 11 p.m. 0.20 0.63 Conan TBS 11 p.m. 0.15 0.37 Lights Out with David Spade Comedy Central 11:30 p.m. 0.12 0.31

Source: The Nielsen Company