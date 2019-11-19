“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” experienced a solid uptick in the late-night ratings for the week of Nov. 11.
The ABC series tied for the week’s first place spot in the adults 18-49 demo with a 0.35 average rating, up three-hundredths of a point from its 0.32 average from the week before. CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” went the other way, ticking down from a 0.38 to a 0.35 as well, while NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” rose from a 0.32 to a 0.34.
Also on NBC, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” posted a 0.21 average rating, similarly up two-hundredths of a point week-to-week. The same could not be said for “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which dropped from a 0.21 to a 0.18. “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” also slipped from its previous 0.15 to a 0.14 this time around.
In cable, Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” climbed up from a 0.17 to a 0.20, while “Lights Out with David Spade” grew two-hundredths of a point to a 0.12. TBS’ “Conan” raked in a 0.15, up from its previous 0.14 average as well.
Here are the late-night numbers for Nov. 11-15, 2019:
BROADCAST
Notes: Nov. 11’s “Late Show” was an encore and is excluded from these averages. Nov. 15’s “Kimmel,” “Late Night,” “Late Late Show,” and “A Little Late” were all encores.
|Show
|Net
|Adults 18-49, 11/11 – 11/15
|Viewers (millions),
11/11 – 11/15
|Adults 18-49 season to date
|Viewers (millions) season to date
|11:35 p.m.
|Late Show with Stephen Colbert
|CBS
|0.35/3
|2.80
|0.44/3
|3.51
|Jimmy Kimmel Live!
|ABC
|0.35/3
|1.92
|0.34/3
|1.95
|The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
|NBC
|0.34/3
|1.86
|0.40/3
|1.93
|12:35 a.m.
|Nightline
|ABC
|0.22/2
|1.17
|0.22/2
|1.19
|Late Night with Seth Meyers
|NBC
|0.21/2
|1.12
|0.23/3
|1.25
|Late Late Show with James Corden
|CBS
|0.18/2
|1.18
|0.20/2
|1.26
|1:35 a.m.
|A Little Late with Lilly Singh
|NBC
|0.14/2
|0.66
|0.15/2
|0.67
CABLE
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Adults 18-49, 11/11 – 11/15
|Viewers (millions),
11/11 – 11/15
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|11:30 p.m.
|0.34
|0.68
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|12:30 a.m.
|0.29
|0.56
|The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
|Comedy Central
|11 p.m.
|0.20
|0.63
|Conan
|TBS
|11 p.m.
|0.15
|0.37
|Lights Out with David Spade
|Comedy Central
|11:30 p.m.
|0.12
|0.31
Source: The Nielsen Company