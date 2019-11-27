“The Late Late Show with James Corden” recovered from a small dip in the late-night ratings for the week of Nov. 18.
After taking a hit the week before, the CBS series rebounded from a 0.18 average rating in the adults 18-49 demo, back up to a 0.21. Also on CBS, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” kept a steady hold over its late-night competition, winning the week with a 0.37 average rating, up two-hundredths of a point from its previous 0.35.
Elsewhere, NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” inched up from a 0.34 to a 0.35, but ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” went the other way, dropping from a 0.35 to a 0.29. Meanwhile, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (0.22) and “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” (0.16) both managed to tick up a bit as well.
In cable, TBS’ “Conan” rose from a 0.15 to a 0.19, topping Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (0.17), which fell three-hundredths of a point week-to-week. “Lights Out with David Spade” similarly slipped from a 0.12 to a 0.09.
Here are the late-night numbers for Nov. 18-22, 2019:
BROADCAST
Notes: Nov. 22’s “Kimmel,” “Late Night,” “Late Late Show” and “A Little Late” were encores.
|Show
|Net
|Adults 18-49, 11/18 – 11/22
|Viewers (millions),
11/18 – 11/22
|Adults 18-49 season to date
|Viewers (millions) season to date
|11:35 p.m.
|Late Show with Stephen Colbert
|CBS
|0.37/3
|2.96
|0.44/3
|3.52
|The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
|NBC
|0.35/3
|1.90
|0.40/3
|1.94
|Jimmy Kimmel Live!
|ABC
|0.29/2
|1.67
|0.34/3
|1.95
|12:35 a.m.
|Late Night with Seth Meyers
|NBC
|0.22/2
|1.20
|0.24/3
|1.27
|Late Late Show with James Corden
|CBS
|0.21/2
|1.17
|0.20/2
|1.26
|Nightline
|ABC
|0.19/2
|1.07
|0.22/2
|1.18
|1:35 a.m.
|A Little Late with Lilly Singh
|NBC
|0.16/2
|0.72
|0.15/2
|0.68
CABLE
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Adults 18-49, 11/18 – 11/22
|Viewers (millions),
11/18 – 11/22
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|11:30 p.m.
|0.37
|0.73
|Adult Swim programming
|Adult Swim
|12:30 a.m.
|0.29
|0.58
|Conan
|TBS
|11 p.m.
|0.19
|0.41
|The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
|Comedy Central
|11 p.m.
|0.17
|0.60
|Lights Out with David Spade
|Comedy Central
|11:30 p.m.
|0.09
|0.24
Source: The Nielsen Company