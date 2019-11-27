“The Late Late Show with James Corden” recovered from a small dip in the late-night ratings for the week of Nov. 18.

After taking a hit the week before, the CBS series rebounded from a 0.18 average rating in the adults 18-49 demo, back up to a 0.21. Also on CBS, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” kept a steady hold over its late-night competition, winning the week with a 0.37 average rating, up two-hundredths of a point from its previous 0.35.

Elsewhere, NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” inched up from a 0.34 to a 0.35, but ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” went the other way, dropping from a 0.35 to a 0.29. Meanwhile, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (0.22) and “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” (0.16) both managed to tick up a bit as well.

In cable, TBS’ “Conan” rose from a 0.15 to a 0.19, topping Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (0.17), which fell three-hundredths of a point week-to-week. “Lights Out with David Spade” similarly slipped from a 0.12 to a 0.09.

Here are the late-night numbers for Nov. 18-22, 2019:

BROADCAST

Notes: Nov. 22’s “Kimmel,” “Late Night,” “Late Late Show” and “A Little Late” were encores.

Show Net Adults 18-49, 11/18 – 11/22 Viewers (millions),

11/18 – 11/22 Adults 18-49 season to date Viewers (millions) season to date 11:35 p.m. Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS 0.37/3 2.96 0.44/3 3.52 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC 0.35/3 1.90 0.40/3 1.94 Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC 0.29/2 1.67 0.34/3 1.95 12:35 a.m. Late Night with Seth Meyers NBC 0.22/2 1.20 0.24/3 1.27 Late Late Show with James Corden CBS 0.21/2 1.17 0.20/2 1.26 Nightline ABC 0.19/2 1.07 0.22/2 1.18 1:35 a.m. A Little Late with Lilly Singh NBC 0.16/2 0.72 0.15/2 0.68

CABLE

Show Net Time Adults 18-49, 11/18 – 11/22 Viewers (millions),

11/18 – 11/22 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 11:30 p.m. 0.37 0.73 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 12:30 a.m. 0.29 0.58 Conan TBS 11 p.m. 0.19 0.41 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Comedy Central 11 p.m. 0.17 0.60 Lights Out with David Spade Comedy Central 11:30 p.m. 0.09 0.24

Source: The Nielsen Company