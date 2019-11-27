“The Late Late Show with James Corden” recovered from a small dip in the late-night ratings for the week of Nov. 18.

After taking a hit the week before, the CBS series rebounded from a 0.18 average rating in the adults 18-49 demo, back up to a 0.21. Also on CBS, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” kept a steady hold over its late-night competition, winning the week with a 0.37 average rating, up two-hundredths of a point from its previous 0.35.

Elsewhere, NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” inched up from a 0.34 to a 0.35, but ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” went the other way, dropping from a 0.35 to a 0.29. Meanwhile, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (0.22) and “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” (0.16) both managed to tick up a bit as well.

In cable, TBS’ “Conan” rose from a 0.15 to a 0.19, topping Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (0.17), which fell three-hundredths of a point week-to-week. “Lights Out with David Spade” similarly slipped from a 0.12 to a 0.09.

Here are the late-night numbers for Nov. 18-22, 2019:

BROADCAST

Notes: Nov. 22’s “Kimmel,” “Late Night,” “Late Late Show” and “A Little Late” were encores.

Show Net Adults 18-49, 11/18 – 11/22 Viewers (millions),
11/18 – 11/22		 Adults 18-49 season to date  Viewers (millions) season to date
11:35 p.m.
Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS 0.37/3 2.96 0.44/3 3.52
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC 0.35/3 1.90 0.40/3 1.94
Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC 0.29/2 1.67 0.34/3 1.95
12:35 a.m.
Late Night with Seth Meyers NBC 0.22/2 1.20 0.24/3 1.27
Late Late Show with James Corden CBS 0.21/2 1.17 0.20/2 1.26
Nightline ABC 0.19/2 1.07 0.22/2 1.18
1:35 a.m.
A Little Late with Lilly Singh NBC 0.16/2 0.72 0.15/2 0.68

 

CABLE

Show Net Time Adults 18-49, 11/18 – 11/22 Viewers (millions),
11/18 – 11/22
Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 11:30 p.m. 0.37 0.73
Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 12:30 a.m. 0.29 0.58
Conan TBS 11 p.m. 0.19 0.41
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Comedy Central 11 p.m. 0.17 0.60
Lights Out with David Spade Comedy Central 11:30 p.m. 0.09 0.24

Source: The Nielsen Company

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016. In his off time he enjoys rewatching old episodes of Game of Thrones and unironically singing along to ABBA. Every now and then, he even does them at the same time. He lives in Los Angeles.

